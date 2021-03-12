Taste Of Universal – Deadline





Mirroring a similar program to Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood will open today to allow guests to participate in meals, shopping and character interactions at a physical distance in the home of The Simpsons, Harry Potter and the Despicable Me Minions. The park, most of which remains closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin ‘Taste of Universal’, offering visitors weekend access to selected themed areas for shopping and dining. Capacity will be limited, customer temperatures will be checked, and mask-wearing and social distancing rules will be enforced. Visitors will be able to visit restaurants in Springfield, home of the Simpsons, with fare such as Krusty Burger, Suds McDuff’s Hot Dog House, Lard Lad Donut Cart, and Kwik-E-Mart. The streets of Hogsmeade Village will be open in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction, with shopping and dining options including Three Broomsticks Fish & Chips, Sticky Toffee Pudding and Butterbeer. Related story Disneyland Announces Expansion of Outdoor Ticket Dining and Other Entertainment at California Adventure in March The park will also launch the Minion Cafe to the world based on the Despicable Me movies. Rates for other park restaurants, including Cocina Mexicana, Hollywood & Dine, and City Snack Shop, will be available. In addition, visitors will have the first chance to shop at The Secret Life of Pets: Off-Leash shop. Taste of Universal will be open from noon to 7 p.m., starting today, and Fridays and Sundays thereafter. Tickets will cost $ 44 for Friday and $ 49 for Saturday / Sunday – and $ 25 for kids everyday. Each ticket includes five menu items for adults and three for children. Additional food can be purchased. The event puts the mini-reopening of the Hollywood-based park ahead of a similar event that will debut at Disneyland on March 18. Anaheim Park, however, is likely to gain strength with its fuller reopening in late April. At that point, Orange County officials expect the region to be within the much more cleared – and appropriately colored – orange level of California’s plan to reopen. That means Disneyland and neighboring Knott’s Berry Farm will be able to reopen rides at 25% off for state residents. The prospects for Los Angeles-based parks like Universal are less certain. While Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that all of California’s theme parks could reopen on April 1, the state’s plan to reopen limits their scope. While Los Angeles could move out of the most restrictive purple level to enter the red level as early as Monday, county officials are less sure how quickly the region will progress towards Orange. In the yellow level, LA County parks such as Universal and Six Flags Magic Mountain will be allowed to operate at 15% of capacity. City News Service contributed to this report.







