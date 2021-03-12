‘We’re beating this thing’: Walz eases restrictions on restaurants, events, twins

The governor announced that restaurants, bars, lounges and places of entertainment will see their attendance restrictions increased from Monday, March 15 at noon. And constraints on social gatherings, parties, religious ceremonies and sports for young people would also be relaxed, he said.

The decision to relax COVID-19 mitigation measures comes as the state reported that nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans had been vaccinated against the disease and new cases and hospitalizations tended to decline. The vaccinations were administered faster than state officials anticipated and, as their rollout continued, Walz and state health officials said the state may relax restrictions.

Masking and social distancing would still be needed in many contexts reopened under the adjusted leadership.

“We beat this stuff. We’re going to win. And maybe today isn’t the end, but it’s definitely the beginning of the end,” Walz said in a televised speech. “We turn the dial to a point where normalcy is on the horizon.”





Walz has also agreed to larger events such as Minnesota Twins games, reunions and weddings, with extra precautions in place. The Minnesota Executive Council will review the changes on Monday and vote on whether to approve them.

Here’s a breakdown of the proposed changes:

Bars and restaurants would be able to increase their occupancy rate from 50% to 75% with a cap of 250 people and bar-seated groups can include up to four. Capacity applies to indoor and outdoor seating areas separately.

would be able to increase their occupancy rate from 50% to 75% with a cap of 250 people and bar-seated groups can include up to four. Capacity applies to indoor and outdoor seating areas separately. Gyms, fitness centers and swimming pools could allow up to 50% capacity, an increase from the current limit of 25%. And outdoor classes can include up to 50 people.

could allow up to 50% capacity, an increase from the current limit of 25%. And outdoor classes can include up to 50 people. Occupancy restrictions on barbers and salons are on the verge of disappearing but social distancing would remain mandatory.

are on the verge of disappearing but social distancing would remain mandatory. Inside and outside entertainment venues could have up to 50% occupancy with a limit of 250 people.

could have up to 50% occupancy with a limit of 250 people. Outdoor social gatherings could include up to 50 people, under the new guidelines, and indoor gatherings could include up to 15 without any restrictions on the number of households involved.

could include up to 50 people, under the new guidelines, and indoor gatherings could include up to 15 without any restrictions on the number of households involved. Groups of up to 50 people could come together to watch outdoor sports for young people.

Religious services and weddings would see occupancy caps lifted but social distancing requirements remain in place.

would see occupancy caps lifted but social distancing requirements remain in place. New guidelines have also increased capacity for large rooms. These parameters would see the capacity increased to 50%, with up to 250 participants. And as of April 1, outdoor venues could reopen with a cap of 25% of their 500 capacity. Settings like Target Field could reopen for games, but with a limit of 10,000. Unfinished outdoor environments would do. facing an additional capacity limit of 15% up to 10,000 people.

These parameters would see the capacity increased to 50%, with up to 250 participants. And as of April 1, outdoor venues could reopen with a cap of 25% of their 500 capacity. Settings like Target Field could reopen for games, but with a limit of 10,000. Unfinished outdoor environments would do. facing an additional capacity limit of 15% up to 10,000 people. Indoor sports arenas and concert halls could also reopen with capacity limits in place.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the dial turns could stimulate further spread of COVID-19, but if Minnesota maintains mitigation measures such as masking, social distancing and staying away home if they feel sick, they could reduce the risk of getting infected.

“We know that we increase the opportunities for interaction (and that) increase the risk until we are all vaccinated and until we have truly extinguished this virus,” said Malcolm. “But we know we can do it. Even as we increase our interactions with each other, paying attention to these basic preventive measures is the thing that keeps this progress going.”

News of more lax COVID-19 restrictions met mixed responses on Friday, with some celebrating the news, others calling for additional reopenings and a third group throwing red flags on how the looser rules could enable COVID -19 to spread further.

“Let’s take our wins, everyone. It’s a good day,” Representative Dave Baker, R-Willmar, told reporters. Baker said he was happy to see Walz roll back the restrictions, but urged the governor to provide a tentative timeline for further reopening and called for lawmakers to weigh in on those decisions. I am cautiously optimistic but we always beg to be at the table to have these conversations. “

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and a coalition of dozens of business groups called on Walz to come up with a more comprehensive reopening plan as state and federal officials set a May 1 target for Americans to be eligible for a vaccine. The Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association said the changes are unlikely to affect many restaurants and bars and echoed calls for a roadmap for a full reopening.

Governor, if other states can make detailed reopening plans with health-based measures, dates and other milestones, why can’t Minnesota? Tony Chesak, executive director of the MLBA, asked in a press release.

The head of the Minnesota Medical Association said Friday the disease continues to pose a threat to the state and urged residents of Minnesota to be careful when restrictions are lifted.

“The virus variants that have been found in the state and across the country require caution and have the potential to slow and even reverse our progress,” said MMA President Dr. Marilyn Peitso. “We recognize that the people of Minnesota are tired of this pandemic. Healthcare workers are tired too. Help us cross the finish line.”

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email [email protected]