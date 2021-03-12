Inside Pop Smokes Only Acting Role

As short as it is, Pop smoke the career has evolved rapidly. When the late Brooklyn rapper signed on for his first and only acting role in early 2019, he had yet to release his first mixtape. Summer has arrived, and his single Welcome to the Party has filled him with it. In the fall when Pop Smoke started shooting for Eddie Huangs first newly released movie Boogie, the 20-year-old had propelled himself to the ubiquity of New York and a growing international celebrity.

In February 2020, Pop Smoke was killed during a home robbery in Los Angeles. A posthumous album was released in July and went to No.1, and the work he left behind continues to come. The Boogie the soundtrack includes original Pop Smoke music, and the movie in theaters is another glimpse from an artist who was just getting started.

At the beginning, before Welcome to the Party, the music director Steven victor meets Pop Smoke and signs the rapper on his label Victor Victor Worldwide. The two have worked together through the feverish career of Pop Smokes, and the Boogie role was a first attempt to use the range of rappers’ talents. In the film, a high school basketball drama set in New York City, the titular characters’ path to a college scholarship is through a villain played by Pop Smoke. Reached by phone, Victor discussed what he saw of the first actor.

Vanity Fair: What were your first discussions about the film?

Steven Victor: I am really good friends with Eddies manager Raf. And Raf was telling me about these movies that Eddies was doing, and the characters, and what the movies were about, and I was like, Yo, I just signed that Pop Smoke kid from Brooklyn. He’s really, really good at basketball, you should put him in the movie. Hes a star.

But Raf was like, Nah, was looking for a name. So we can’t put him in there, he’s a newly signed artist, nobody really knows who he is. They had already hired someone for the movie, and then something happened the day he was supposed to start filming. It was maybe a month and a half later. So Raf hit me and he was like, Yo, who was that artist you were telling me about? Can he come and try? I need him to come today.

So I called Pop, he was in Brooklyn. I said, do you know how to act? And he said, what do you mean? So I told him about the opportunity. And he was like, Oh yeah, I can do that. So he went to Eddies’ apartment and read the part. He shot basketballs and they loved him.

What struck you about him from the start?

It wasn’t just one thing. When I first met him I was like, These kids are a superstar, he’s talented. Every once in a while you meet an artist where you like, Oh these kids are going to do something on their own. Or he has the potential to do something. When I met him, I knew he had the potential to become a superstar. But it wasn’t until we started working together that I saw how hard he listened and how hard he worked. And he has the talent, and he has the confidence. I knew it was a matter of time. I have supreme confidence in myself and him, so I was just like, Yo, there’s no way this isn’t working. I didn’t think it was going to happen that fast, but I knew it was going to happen.

Did you see him shoot the movie? I read that there were children gathered around the yard to watch over him.

Yeah, I used to go on set. I’m not going to sit here and say I was with him all the time, because he was there for maybe 12 to 14 hours a day. So I would come maybe two to three hours after work and just kick him.

Did he like to play?

I remember going on set and I was really happy. I remember thinking to myself, I wouldn’t be happy to sit here for 10 hours. I would only be there for the end of the day, and he had been there since 6 a.m., and a kid would come up to him and say: Can I take a picture, can I get an autograph? And he does it with pleasure.

What was your experience watching the film?

It was really sad. It was so much his personality in character. I don’t mean he’s a bully to Boogie, because in the end he’s going to congratulate him. And that’s who he was. It’s Pop in a nutshell here. He was very confident in himself but he was also very humble.

How do you go about all of these decisions about how to deal with the afterlife of Pop Smokes, whether it’s in his music or in other projects?

The good thing about it is that he and I were very close. As for the music, I knew exactly what he wanted. So for that part, it’s not that hard to put music together, because we were so in sync when it came to what he wanted to release, when he wanted to release, etc. I’m just taking hints from that. I just think about what he would like. When you work, you don’t really think about it. Your mind is focused on a singular thing. The part where it gets sad and bittersweet is when his music is on the radio and you are just listening as a person, not as a working person. Meanwhile, you start to remember that he’s not around to see all this shit that’s going on. All the fans love, the things he wanted to accomplish and that he actually did.

