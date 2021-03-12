Trevor Noah takes on ‘The President’s Analyst’ remake for Paramount (exclusive)





10:58 am PST 03/12/2021



by



Borys Kit



Pat Cunnane, who served as senior editor for President Barack Obamas and deputy director of White House messaging, is writing the screenplay.

Paramount and Trevor Noah team up for the remake of The presidents analyst, a political comedy originally produced in 1967. Pat Cunnane, who served for six years as President Barack Obamas’ senior editor and deputy White House messaging director, wrote the script for the project, which is being developed as a potential star vehicle for Noah. The actor and The daily show the host produces the feature film with Haroon Saleem, his partner of the Day Zero Productions duos. Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and SanazYamin Mainstay Entertainment are also producers. The 1967 film starred James Coburn as a psychiatrist chosen to act as the President’s top secret therapist. As the president unloads his troubles on the psychoanalyst, the man begins to crack under the strain of all secrets, becoming paranoid that agencies, both foreign and domestic, want what’s in his head. It’s not a spoiler to say his fears turn out to be real. The film attempted to capture the zeitgeist of the era, mod culture, British pop, the Cold War, and mind-altering drugs. Although it was a business failure, it later gained a cult following. Details of the new take are kept under the sofa, but it’s described as a re-examination of 1967 satire through the prism of the contemporary political landscape. Gabby Nowak oversees the Day Zero project. After working with Obama, Cunnane wrote the comedic memoir West Winging It before moving to Los Angeles, where he was a writer on the show starring Kiefer Sutherland, Designated survivor. Noah was the host of Daily show since 2015, winning numerous Emmy nominations over the years for his work in hijacking politics and interviewing figures in the art world and government. He also wrote the best-selling memoir, Born of a crime. Analyst marks the second feature project with Paramount for Noah, which has a global agreement with parent company ViacomCBS. He is developing an untitled comedy, based on his original idea, for Paramount Animation. Noah is replaced by CAA, Mainstay Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.







