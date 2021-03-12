Entertainment
Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez call off engagement
I guess that’s a good thing Alex rodriguez and Jennifer lopez did not submit the winning bid for the New York Mets. This would have created difficult times in the office, as the New York Post reports that the stars have called off their engagement.
Sources in Miami told Page Six the couple were on the rocks and headed for Splitsville. A source familiar with A-Rod told us about the couple broke up on Friday, Hes now in Miami getting ready for baseball season and she is shooting her movie in the Dominican Republic. Friday, A-Rod, 45, posted a photo of himself on Instagram alone on a yacht in Miami, grimacing and looking at his cell phone with the caption, don’t mind just make a sailboat What are your plans for the weekend? (It looks like it will be solo.)
Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees slugger, and Lopez, the successful singer / actress, got engaged in 2019, after dating for two years. In December, Lopez revealed that the couple had twice postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least in public, there was no sign of a problem. Last month Rodriguez and Lopez were spotted together at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.
In January, Rodriguez attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which Lopez performed before the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, DC.
In November, the couple found out they had failed to submit the winning bid for the Mets, which went to the billionaire hedge fund manager. Steven cohen for over $ 2.4 billion. While the consortium set up by Rodriguez and Lopez had put enough money on the table, the two stars planned to have visible day-to-day roles within the organization.
Lopez and Rodriguez both have children from previous marriages, and their children have spent time together as a modern family. However, there are rumors circulating that Rodriguez has been FaceTiming with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.
(But) sources close to A-Rod told the Post about rumors last month, He doesn’t know this woman, and LeCroy said exclusively to Page Six that she and A-Rod never met, but spoke on the phone. It’s the truth, she said, adding that they were never physical and never had anything. Just an acquaintance.
Rodriguez is expected to resume his broadcasting career next month as an analyst for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball (he signed again with the world leader in January). He will join Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney for opening day between the Mets and Washington Nationals on April 1, followed by the Sunday Night Baseball season debut on April 4 when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox.
Rodriguez is also a studio analyst for FOX Sports and will make his first appearance on the National Baseball Hall of Fame poll later this year. Rodriguez retired in 2016 with 696 career homers, fourth best ever, behind Barry bonds (762), Hank aaron (755) and Baby Ruth (714). But Rodriguez’s induction isn’t a sure thing after missing the 2014 season while serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.
