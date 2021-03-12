Dandelions: Terror on Happy Street





A new mask is worn in Minneapolis. It is ivory in color, stiff, with thin, almost invisible ear bands. When Reba and Walt got on the bus, they were greeted by a startling spectacle: forty Hannibal Lecters, looking at the phones. There was no place to sit. It was not bad. They huddled against a steel pole. Have you spoken to Lars? Walt asked. The journalist was supposed to meet them during the demonstration. The Floyd trial was underway and jurors were selected. Not yet, said Reba. She had her phone. I’ll text him. The bus skidded on University Avenue. As the bus passed, pedestrians avoided the sidewalk. It was a hot day with rapid melting of the snow. Streams flowed over the asphalt. In some places the charming old cobblestones could be seen. A construction boom has hovered over Broadway Street NE. The apartments replaced the old brick shops, the shabby working class apartments. They walked down Hennepin Avenue, the city’s entertainment hub. Each store and bar sported mesh fencing and razor wire, or was simply nailed down with plywood. Raised fists, BLM slogans and Floyds face have been professionally painted on the panels. The bus whistled to a stop in front of a painted sign nailed to a window. He was decorated with a black fist and the words, No Justice, No Peace. Sign painters have a lot of action, commented Walt. I am a little jealous. Walt was not a painter. He owned a sign. Business had been a bit slow lately as Minneapolis braced for the worst. A few protesters got on the bus. All emptied at the courthouse, including Reba and Walt. Why are we here again? Walt asked. Lars said he wanted another set of eyes, Reba said. And I was curious. And why am I here? I made you come. About two hundred demonstrators carrying placards and drums gathered in the square. A woman with a megaphone stood on a stone wall, screaming incomprehensibly. A group raised their fists. Others applauded. A car attempted to enter the ramp. A young man, screaming effenheim and shih tzus, his face contorted, threw himself in front. The vehicle slammed on the brakes. The police pushed him aside and the car disappeared. What did he want? Walt asked. Justice. Isn’t that the subject of the trial? Absolutely not. Justice does not mean a trial. Justice means condemned. And if you’re making sense, keep your opinions to yourself. At least until we’re home. They were standing in the sun, away from the crowds. Still no Lars. Didn’t he call you? No. I know what the problem is, Walt said. What is that? Cluck chuckle. He’s texting me now. Reba checked her phone. He says he was tied up. Besides, he wants me to send pictures. It’s a shame. I know. I think my phone just broke. Richard Donnelly Richard Donnelly lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Classic flyover land. Which makes us feel a little… superior. Mr. Donnelly’s first book is’The Melancholy MBA“. published by Brick Road Poetry Press.

