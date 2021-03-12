Malaika Arora is very active on social media and often shares photos of herself from her vacations, training videos and sometimes glimpses with her handsome Arjun Kapoor. Malaika shared a photo returning from her beach vacation on Friday.
In the photo shared by Malaika, she is seen wearing a black swimsuit and a beige shrug. The actress is seen posing with her back to the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote: “Beach bum”. Reacting to the photo, Malaikas’ sister Amrita Arora and Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped several fiery emoticons in the comments section.
Meanwhile, Malaika often makes headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, and the duo are often seen together in the city.
On the job front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges on a dance reality show with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She even had an appearance in the Netflix web series. The fabulous life of Bollywood brides with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari.
