PHOTOS, VIDEO: Visit the New Minion Cafe, now open at Universal Studios Hollywood





With the start of the with ticket to the "Taste of Universal" event at Universal Studios Hollywood, customers can enter the park for the first time in a year. Among all the exciting shopping and dining options is the all-new Minion Cafe, which first opened today. A sign around the corner leads customers to the new restaurant with counter service. Four servants climb up the neon sign. The first floor of the building is painted entirely in yellow, while the Minions are visible on the second stone floor. There are colorful flower boxes near the neon sign. Gru's silhouette is visible in a window. The menu is displayed on the Super Silly Fun Land arch outside. There are physically distant seats and a designated entrance and exit. The chairs are all yellow or teal. There is a self-service cutlery or garnish counter, but it is not available at this time. The desserts are on display as soon as you enter the cafe. We'll be looking at both hazelnut and banana pudding and unicorn cupcake in a separate article. A screen behind the counter displays all of the menu options. The restaurant offers simple dishes like chicken fillets and grilled cheese, but there's also the more exciting grilled cheese with meatballs, chicken, bacon, and ranch mac and cheese. The interior of the cafe features a colorful, blocky design mixed with brick walls. Minimalist works of art hang on the walls. The pendant light in the middle of the restaurant also features minimalist Minions art and a giant Minions eye looking down. Watch our Minion Cafe video tour below! Stay tuned for our review of the entire Minion Cafe menu on Universal Parks news today.

