NJSO Chamber Players Give Free Virtual Concert in Bollywood on March 26

(NEWARK, NJ) – Bollywood, India’s Hindi-language film industry, inspires free virtual concert featuring chamber players from NJSO on March 26 at 7:00 p.m. The program is funded by the PSEG Foundation and presented in partnership with the City of Jersey City and Hudson County. Best of Bollywood explores historical influences on the growth of Bollywood and offers insight into the music and lyrics of the genre. Famous works include themes from the Oscar-winning filmSlumdog Millionaire. These interactive virtual events co-hosted by Archana Athalye and James Mustowill include a question-and-answer session with musicians from the NJSO. The programs feature NJSO violinists Wendy Chen and James Tsao, violist David Blinn, cellist Sarah Seiver and percussionist James Musto. This is a free Zoom event. Registration is compulsory; the public can subscribe tonjsymphony.org/bollywood. The PSEG Foundation is committed to helping build sustainable and prosperous communities by supporting and investing in the people and communities we serve, said PSEG’s Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and President of the PSEG Foundation , Calvin Ledford. Beyond infrastructure and the environment, the PSEG Foundation also supports programs that empower diverse and inclusive communities with a focus on tackling inequalities. We are proud to continue our long-standing support to the ONJM for the Community Initiative for Diversity and Inclusion. ONJS programs are designed to enrich the lives of communities and are well aligned with our goals of supporting those programs that reach new and diverse audiences with lasting impact on New Jersey communities. The NJSO is extremely grateful for the commitment and support provided by the PSEG Foundation. Their generosity helps us fulfill our mission by delivering engaging programs to the diverse communities of New Jersey, said NJSO President and CEO Gabriel van Aalst. The NJSO presents community music events as part of its NJSO Community Partners Program. Named a vital and artistically significant musical organization byThe Wall Street Journal, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra epitomizes this vitality through its statewide presence and critically acclaimed performances, educational partnerships and unparalleled access to the music and superb musicians of the Orchestra. Music director Xian Zhanga dynamic presence on the podiumThe New York Timespraised his technical ability, musical acumen and maturity as an extension of his acclaimed leadership of the NJSO. The Orchestra presents classical, pop and family programs, as well as outdoor summer concerts and special events. Embracing its heritage as a statewide orchestra, the NJSO is the resident orchestra of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and performs regularly at the State Theater New Jersey in New Brunswick at the Count Basie Center for the Arts at Red Bank, the Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, and bergenPAC in Englewood. Partnerships with New Jersey arts organizations, universities and civic organizations remain a key part of the identity of orchestras statewide. In addition to its rented artistic programming, the NJSO presents a series of education and community engagement programs that foster a meaningful and ongoing engagement with live music. The programs include concerts for young people at school and family of student ensembles from the NJSO Youth Orchestras, conducted by Jos Luis Domnguez. NJSO musicians annually perform original chamber music programs at community events in various settings statewide through the NJSO Community Partners Program. The Orchestras online hub for free NJSO Virtual 2021 content isnjsymphony.org/virtual. originally published: 12/03/2021









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos