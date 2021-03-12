Ginny and Georgia just hit an epic milestone on Netflix

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey star in the new Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia”. Netflix



Obviously Ginny and Georgia is the hottest show on Netflix

NFLX

at present. Once again today, the program finished in first position, compared to other popular shows such as Last Chance U: Basketball, iCarly, Marriage, or Mortgage and the always present CoComelon.

But I just didn’t realize how popular The mother-daughter drama was until I updated my spreadsheets this morning the spreadsheets where I plot all 10 lists that Netflix has released since the feature film premiered in February 2020. This is not that while I saw this Ginny and Georgia just accomplished a feat that was only matched by the absolute most viral shows on Netflix in the last 365 days.

Not only was today yet another top spot for Ginny and Georgiait was the 15th consecutive No.1 show for Netflix’s latest hit. It’s a streak that only four other shows in Top 10 history have matched. Oh, and it turns out that these are four of the greatest series to ever play on Netflix: Tiger King, The Queens Gambit, The Umbrella Academy and Pawl.

With its 15th first place broadcast today, Ginny and Georgia connections Umbrella Academy and Pawl on this list. That leaves only The Queens Gambit, who spent 22 consecutive days at number 1 between October and November of last year, and King tiger, which experienced 27 consecutive days during the months of March and April in 2020.

It’s quite rare for a show to even break a 10-day streak in first place, let alone 15 days. In fact, some of Netflix’s biggest shows haven’t come close to that number. Here is a list of the # 1 longest sets since the introduction of the Top 10 list:

King tiger – 27 consecutive days The Gambit Queens – 22 consecutive days Ginny and Georgia, ratchet and Umbrella Academy – 15 consecutive days 13 reasons why – 14 consecutive days Far away the ground is lava and Unsolved mysteries– 12 consecutive days The crown and The Haunting of Bly Manor – 11 consecutive days Dead to me – 10 consecutive days Cobra Kai – 9 consecutive days 10 shows tied with 7-day streaks

As you can see, only 23 different shows made streaks of at least seven days, and only 12 pushed this run into double digits. And during a show like Bridgerton spent a total of 19 days in first place (which is currently the third longest in history), the longest streak the show has been able to handle has been seven days.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Ginny and Georgia keep moving forward. While a 15-day streak is surely impressive, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Ginny and Georgia will rise to the level of Netflix’s biggest shows. I know it because of a point system I designed this allows me to rank movies and shows on Netflix based on their top 10 showings.

Take Pawl, for example. While this dark drama spent 15 straight days in the No. 1 spot between September 18 and October 2 last year, the series also fell completely out of the Top 10 just 13 days later. That means Pawls a total of 28 days which does not even fit into intermediate level programs like The Last Dance, Henry Danger and Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrioonly resulted in 225 points. So during Pawl has the third-best streak of all time, the show only ranks 24th on the all-time charts.

Then again, the other three shows with the longest first-place streaks all rank in the top ten of the all-time leaderboard. Umbrella Academy currently occupies tenth place with 320 points, King tiger in sixth place with 387 points and The Gambit Queens in second place with 621 points.

In fact, I’m going to go ahead and publish the all-time Top 10 ranking, just to show how far Ginny and GeorgiaA program that has so far racked up 157 points must rise to become an elite Netflix series:

CoComelon – 1062 points The Gambit Queens – 621 points Bridgerton – 508 points Cobra Kai – 456 points Office – 453 points King tiger – 387 points Ozark – 377 points Outer Banks – 356 points Avatar: The Last Airbender – 339 points Umbrella Academy – 320 points

So basically the stars are the limit for Ginny and Georgia. The show could very well start dropping down into the Top 10 very soon and follow its path to Pawl. But Ginny and Georgia could also turn out to be one of the bigger ones if not the biggestshow that Netflix has been on its slate for quite some time.