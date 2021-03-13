Live entertainment venues crave financial relief after year of pandemic shutdown

The click of a light switch echoes strangely these days inside the cavernous empty Stone Church music club in Brattleboro, Vermont. Owner Robin Johnson says the silence is a daily reminder of a devastating pandemic year without live performances in the hall.

“When we first closed I think everyone was of the opinion that it would take a few months and we would come back, that would be OK,” Johnson told ABC News. “Everything has evolved and changed so quickly.”

Hundreds of live entertainment venues across the country – which were among the first businesses to close after the coronavirus The pandemic has struck and are now among the last to fully reopen – are on the brink of financial insolvency, even as other sectors of the U.S. economy slowly come to life. Many have already closed for good.

“Unfortunately we estimate around 300, and that’s the kind of thing that crashes every day. And when I open my laptop and get a grade on another, it’s just devastating because it doesn’t. is not their fault “. said Audrey Fix Schaefer of the National Independent Venues Association.

New York’s Broadway theaters fell into obscurity exactly one year ago this week and won’t reopen until May at the earliest. From the New Orleans jazz scene to the Sunset Strip in California, many legendary stages and nightclubs say they are on the verge of moving away from the business.

At the end of December 2020, Congress approved $ 15 billion in aid to specifically help closed places survive the pandemic – an amount that advocates have called the biggest show of federal support for the arts and culture in the world. history of the United States.

But months later, no money was distributed.

“It’s still extremely dire because that money still hasn’t flowed yet and it will be difficult while we wait. We don’t know how long it’s going to take,” Schaefer said.

The Small Business Administration, which will administer the grants, tells ABC News it “doesn’t have an exact date” for when it will start accepting applications, but expects to do so in early April. Up to 30,000 sites could be eligible, a spokesperson said.

Relief will come too late for some places that simply could not withstand the uncertainty or absorb the growing debt.

“We’re literally the guy who jogged and got hit by the meteor like the one who had a trillion chance,” U Street Music Hall owner Will Eastman told ABC News in July 2020. Sa room was closed in October.

Some of music’s biggest stars, including Dolly Parton and the Foo Fighters, have joined forces to pressure government and private sector groups to do more to help.

“Independent places in the neighborhood, like the places where I started, are in danger of closing down permanently,” Parton said in a report. recently released PSA.

Earlier this year, industry groups contacted the White House, pushing for empty sites to be leased as government vaccination sites. Others held “empty events” – illustrative demonstrations featuring a stage, banquet tables and unused chairs – to highlight the impact of the pandemic on the entire industry in hopes of attracting more direct help.

Artists and musicians say the pandemic has been overwhelming for creativity and the community.

“Music is a shared experience, or in its most optimized form is a shared experience. And so we miss that interaction, ”Grammy-nominated EDM artist told ABC News. “It’s hard, man, because you miss that kind of constructive feedback loop that makes the creative process so exciting too.”

The closure of so many concert halls also weighed on the recovery of local economies.

“It is extremely important for any community to have these types of open and vital rooms. They are vital to the economy,” said Lauren Wayne, general manager of the now closed Port City Music Hall in Portland, Maine. . “They spend money in restaurants. They buy drinks. They go shopping first and stay at the hotel.”

Nancy Shaffer, chair of the Live Events Coalition, said 12 million people in the live events industry typically contribute $ 1.4 trillion. Only 8% of live events are “stage” based, she said, so many are still in need.

“When you talk about live events themselves, you talk about planners, designers, lighting and sound engineers. You talk about florists. You talk about caterers,” Shaffer said. “When you think about it, the ecosystem goes back to agriculture.”

In some places, this ecosystem is rebounding slowly. New York, once the epicenter of the outbreak, has reopened movie theaters for the first time since last March. At least 11 states have lifted all COVID-19 capacity limits for indoor gatherings and live events.

“In all likelihood, mass gatherings at full capacity [nationwide] probably don’t happen until 2022 from what we’re seeing in terms of the data, “said Dr. John Brownstein, epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and ABC News contributor.” Obviously, nightclubs are a lot of fun, but they’re also probably the places with the least social distancing and the least good at controlling the spread of infections. “

At Stone Church in Vermont, Johnson is cautiously optimistic.

“I was able to move a little more from a sort of disaster thinking to future thinking and thinking about what we need to do to get the place ready to be safe and open,” he said. said, hoping that the distribution of financial aid this spring and the acceleration of vaccinations will lay the groundwork for a reopening in the fall.

“I think this time around without live music a lot of people will learn how important it is to their lives,” he said. “And how important it is to support it and to support independent artists and venues.”