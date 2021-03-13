Entertainment
August Gray vs. Ariya Daivari, Mansoor & Curt Stallion vs. Bollywood Boyz for Tonight’s 205 Live
WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of 205 Live, which will feature August Gray vs. Ariya Daivari, and Mansoor will team up with Curt Stallion to take on The Bollywood Boyz.
Here is the full version of WWE on tonight’s 205 live games:
205 Live is set to host a grudge match between August Gray and Ariya Daivari, as well as an exciting tag team match between Mansoor and Curt Stallion against the Bollywood Boyz.
Gray and Daivari have faced each other in recent weeks in one of the purple brand’s quickest rivalries, and they will finally clash tonight. Daivari has made no secret of his disdain for Live’s 205 newcomers, but Gray in particular has drawn the ire of the Persian prince, especially after The Life of The Party had the temerity to steal his golden chains.
With Jake Atlas and Tony Nese both out of the ring, what will happen in a real one-on-one meeting?
And after demolishing the house in a singles clash that was narrowly won by Mansoor last week, Mansoor and Stallion will return to tag team competition and team up for a fight against the Bollywood Boyz, but friction has built up. apparently developed between partners.
Another tense encounter saw Stallion suggest he would be the one to score the winning fall tonight and extend Mansoors’ 41-game winning streak, while Mansoor brushed aside comments from his partners telling him he won’t. would score in the fight only if he judged it. necessary.
Can Mansoor and Stallion stay on the same page and defeat The Bollywood Boyz?
Check out another exciting edition of 205 Live, airing tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!
It’s Friday and that can only mean one thing: its 205 JIVE according to @AugustGreyWWE, and he’s ready to make another statement this week against @AriyaDaivariWWE! # 205Live pic.twitter.com/98DCjBRjTl
– 205 live (@ WWE205Live) March 12, 2021
Last week, @CurtStallion was a few inches from the end @KSAMANNYs undefeated streak. Tonight the two team up again to face off @BollywoodBoyz. Can they work together through the obvious tension? # 205Live pic.twitter.com/hO5J6XOHCB
– 205 live (@ WWE205Live) March 12, 2021
