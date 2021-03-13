Diplomatic workers protest to keep their jobs but look to the unknown future





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. Long-time Diplomat Beach Resort employees protested on Friday, expressing concern that when the Hollywood landmark reopens, they could be replaced with new, cheaper workers. The union organizing the protests represents around 650 station employees. They are officially still on leave because the diplomat remains closed. There’s no reopening date set for the massive 1,000-room hotel, but it is taking reservations for June. The union says that while other hotels have signed a pledge to bring back their employees on leave, the diplomat leadership has not. They say both sides are talking. Were here for a very simple reason. We want to make sure that when the business comes back to the diplomat, that those workers come back with the business, said Wendi Walsh, secretary / treasurer of Unite Here Local 355. Martha Vasquez, a diplomatic housekeeper for 17 years, noted the difficulties of these employees who have been unemployed for a year after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. A d We are here because we are waiting for our jobs, she said. We do not have money. We have to pay the bills. We need money for food. Nathalie Prudhomme, a uniformed supervisor for nearly 20 years, also wants to get her job back. I am here today to ask the hotel to reopen, because everyone is in pain, she said. The Diplomat has 209,000 square feet of convention space. Brookfield Properties, which owns the building but does not manage day-to-day operations, said in a statement to Local 10 News that conventions and events are needed for the property to reopen. Unfortunately, we don’t know when we can reopen the hotel, the statement read. Unlike smaller hotels run by tourists, group hotels like the Diplomat cannot function without conventions and events operating at or near capacity. It’s a sad reality for the diplomat community and its workforce, as well as for all the local restaurants and businesses that rely on conventions and the people they bring. A d A new management company, Ainbridge Hospitality, has been recruited to manage day-to-day operations. No one from Ainbridge returned local 10 News calls or emails Friday for comment. Vasquez and others look forward to receiving federal stimulus funding as they continue to wait for a chance to return to work. Thanks to the chairman. Thanks to the United States, she said. But we need our money and our jobs.

