PHOTOS: Super Nintendo World begins to take shape at Universal Studios Hollywood





Now that Universal Studios Hollywood has finally reopened for the "Taste of Universal" event, we're starting to see what's going on in the park while the guests are away, and for Super Nintendo World, that's a lot! While the Lower Lot remains closed to customers, it's easy to see the new section starting to take shape from the Upper Lot. The land will be located between Transformers: The Ride 3D and Jurassic World The Ride. The mountain scenery, which we saw for the first time in August 2020, already surrounds the project. Meanwhile, the metal framework of the earth and its attractions has already risen, seemingly at its highest point. If the attraction schedule remains the same for Hollywood as it is for Universal Studios Japan, this peak in the upper left corner would indicate the entrance to Yoshi's Adventure. The lower areas will be home to interactive elements, including mini-games and a spooky subway. While things have moved on since this time of last year, there is still a lot of work to be done before guests can come face to face with the world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and Yoshi. No official timeline has been given for the opening of Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, although its counterpart in Japan is expected to open on March 18. If you want to get a taste of what the country can be like, be sure to check out our full Universal Studios Japan video tour!

