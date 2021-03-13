UMN graduate student launches neuroscience coloring book – The Minnesota Daily

Second-year graduate neuroscience student Samantha Montoya combines the study of the human brain with visual art in her new coloring book.

Samantha Montoya, a second-year graduate neuroscience student and studio artist, has found a bridge between her two passions. Working in several visual mediums including oil, acrylic and embroidery, Montoya centers much of his work on neuroscience topics and visual concepts.

Montoyas’ latest project is the University of Minnesota Coloring Book, a collection of coloring books based on images from journal articles published by researchers in the University’s Neuroscience Graduate Program.

Originally, the coloring book was to be made available to new applicants to the Neuroscience Graduate Program as the interview process progressed. Within the neuroscience department, sophomore graduate students are responsible for planning the recruiting weekend, and Montoya came up with the coloring book as something to help potential students de-stress.

I really liked the idea of ​​giving something to de-stress in a really stressful time, said Montoya. And I thought to myself: why not create the coloring book on neuroscience for the interviewees? Because it would be nice to have something that shows we genuinely care about their mental health as they go through what can be a daunting interview process.

Since there are no in-person interviews this year, Montoya made the coloring book available for digital download on his artist website.

Growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Montoya started painting at a very young age. In elementary school, she had difficulty learning to read. After seeing a guardian, Montoya’s family discovered that she most likely had Meares-Irlen syndrome. A condition that was just discovered at the time, Meares-Irlen syndrome is a disorder that causes visual distortion, warping, posterior images, and visual snow and can lead to extreme reading difficulties.

This condition created challenges for Montoya in his academic career but also became a point of inspiration. She has focused many of her work and projects on visualizing her experience with illness and educating people about its nature and possibilities for adaptation.

Montoyas’ associate, graphic designer Jacob Bergen, was involved in some of the final formatting and layout of the neuroscience coloring book. Bergen admires the work of Montoyas representing his unique point of view.

I’m a huge fan of some of her paintings where she paints the world and as she sees it. … The world is a little twisted or hazy, he said. Knowing her, I know she can see perfectly well, but understanding how she can see what a lot of people see has given me a better understanding of what she does and what interests her.

Dr. Cheryl Olman, Associate Professor of Psychology, oversees neuroscience outreach and engagement for the University’s Neuroscience Graduate Program. She defends the creativity and humility of Montoyas.

Sam is a powerful woman and I am delighted that she is part of our program. I would love to see her brag more often about what she does on and off campus, she says.

In light of Brain Awareness Week, which will take place March 15-21, the Montoyas coloring book will be part of a neuroscience coloring contest hosted by the University. Judged by Montoya, the winner will receive two tickets to the Mysteries of Your Brain planetarium show at the Bell Museum.

Montoya hopes to continue the Neuroscience Coloring Book with an annual edition and plans to continue working in its unique sphere of artwork celebrating the beauty of the brain.

I think it’s really important because it allows people to engage with what can otherwise be a really difficult concept to understand in an interesting and engaging way, she said. It also allows for a conversation where the audience can respond with the scientists, and I think that’s very important as well.