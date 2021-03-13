Entertainment
Jennette McCurdy opens up about ‘hellish’ Nickelodeon career, stopping acting
- Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy said she resented the “unnecessary” acting roles.
- She was on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” and “Sam and Cat” for most of 2007-2014.
- She said she struggled with her self-image and identity during her career.
Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy recently spoke about how “hellish” her stint as a young actress was.
On Wednesday, McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” and “Sam and Cat” for most of 2007-2014, spoke about his experience on his “Empty Inside” podcast.
McCurdy also spoke about the detrimental effects on his mental health and its impact on his self-image.
McCurdy said the ‘unnecessary’ roles caused her to blame her life
In the podcast episode, which featured filmmakers and writers Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus as guests, McCurdy said she struggles to consistently play a character so different than she is. Becoming known for her role as Sam made her feel “ashamed”.
“I was a famous 19-year-old girl, but I was deeply unhappy,” she said.
The former actress went on to say that she “really wanted my life” because she didn’t like the projects she was working on.
“… It’s a hard thing to say because the shows I was on were loved so much by so many people and so many children,” she continued. “I keep hearing people say ‘You were my childhood’ and I think it’s great that they had that experience, but it just wasn’t my experience.”
McCurdy called the experience of acting on the shows “unnecessary and superficial” and said she struggled to identify the shame she felt at the time.
“It was just hellish, I think, it’s not too intense of a word,” she added.
She explained her struggle to explore her own identity, which contributed to her choice to stop playing.
She said that being seen as the character she played made it difficult for her to explore her own identity.
“No one really knew me. I was very different from the character I was playing,” she said. “I am known as something that I am not.”
McCurdy said these negative experiences and his mother’s death contributed to his decision to stop gambling. The former actress has already explained that she had no interest in acting from the start, her mother pushed her onto the pitch at the age of 6.
McCurdy said that when she decided to quit gambling, those around her advised her against it.
“Getting away was really difficult, but it was something I had to do for my sanity and for my general peace,” she added.
McCurdy has previously spoken about his negative experience in the industry
On the podcast in February, speaking with his guest Anna farisMcCurdy explained how gambling caused her anxiety and she was “ashamed” of her work in “embarrassing” roles.
“I feel so dissatisfied with the roles I’ve played,” said McCurdy. “I didn’t like the projects I was a part of.”
“I resent my career in so many ways,” she added.
McCurdy now focuses on writing and directing. She’s one of the few main “iCarly” actors who won’t be returning for the show’s reboot on Paramount Plus.
