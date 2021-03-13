Bollywood Tacos & Bar opens on Main with Indian / Tex-Mex fusion





For nearly two decades, Gulshan “Bitu” Kumar has served Indian dishes in his Sitar restaurant first on Lee Highway and for ten years downtown across from the Tennessee Aquarium. Seeking to branch out, Kumar this week opened Bollywood Tacos & Bar on Main Street, serving a fusion of Tex-Mex, Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines. The restaurant will be run and managed by his nephew, Deepak Kumar, who owns his own Bollywood Tacos restaurant in Milledgeville, Georgia. “It went really well there,” Kumar said of his nephew’s Georgia restaurant, “and he has his own staff who can handle that, so he will be here,” Kumar said, adding that he would continue to operate Sitar on Market Street. . The Bollywood concept includes favorites such as French fries and salsa, Mexican street corn, Honey Chipolte shrimp, buffalo and roast chicken, Kumar said. He said it was a blend of flavors that work well together and give people a lot of choice. Kumar originally rented the space at 203 E. Main St. with the idea of ​​opening a burger restaurant, but the chain’s owner is gone. “I lost a lot of money and thought about selling the space, but my nephew suggested it,” Kumar said. Staff Photo by CB Schmelter / Karen Atkinson brings out a take-out order at Bollywood Tacos on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Chattanooga, TN.The Bollywood concept includes favorites such as chips and salsa, Mexican street corn, Honey Chipolte Shrimp, Buffalo and Roast Chicken, said Gulshan ҂ituӠKumar. He said it was a blend of flavors that work well together and give people a lot of choice. Among the Bollywood-themed items are Bollykicks such as Chicken Shawarma with chicken marinated in shawarma spices and vinegar, olive oil, garlic, mustard and topped with suace. Tzatziki and Falafel Taco includes falafel mixed with vegetables with sautéed onions and peppers and garnished with tzatziki sauce. The Lamb Kafta Taco has minced lamb infused with spices, onions and peppers, mint, exotic herbs, with crunchy coleslaw and baja sauce and the Butter Chicken Taco with grilled chicken marinated in Indian tandoori spices, with sautéed onions and peppers, garnished with coriander. It’s a varied menu with premium tacos like Beef Bar-Bacoa with braised beef, pickled red onions, cream cheese and cilantro. South Seoul offers carnita pork, spicy Korean barbecue, pickled onions, cilantro, and a crunchy coleslaw. Looking for something a little sweeter, the Peach Country Taco has fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, and peach salsa. There’s also a Veggie Taco with jalepeno, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cream cheese, corn salsa and topped with chipotle aioli. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with full bar service. Contact Barry Courter at [email protected] or 423-757-6454.

