Two black actors crowned best newcomers at the Csar Film Awards in France

The awards for the best newcomer to the César de France were given to two black actors on Friday. The French equivalent of the Oscars crowned Jean-Pascal Zadi and Fathia Youssouf as this year’s rising stars in a ceremony at the Olympia on Friday night. Zadi, 40, is the author, co-director and lead actor of “Tout Simplement Noir” (“Simply Black”), a comedy that blurs racist stereotypes. “Each generation must find its mission, fulfill it or betray it,” said Zadi receiving his award, quoting postcolonial thinker Frantz Fanon. Youssouf, 14, was consecrated for her role in “Mignonnes”, a film about young girls of Senegalese origin growing up in Paris. For the Césars, flagship institution of French cinema, long undermined by accusations of inter-community relations and opacity, which ended up ruining last year with the coronation of Roman Polanski, these highly symbolic rewards. Actor Roschdy Zem presided over the ceremony and opened the festivities by stressing that “the profession is changing”. “The rules of the game are changing, not to make the game stop, but to play equally this time around,” he said. The other big topic of the Caesars was obviously the pandemic, which keeps cinemas closed, and brought the industry to its knees. “What we lack is what unites us, the emotions we experience together and which make us say that we are not quite alone (…) So yes, we can’t wait to see you again!” , The mistress of ceremonies, Marina Foïs, told viewers in her opening speech. In front of her, a half-empty Olympia room, where only the nominees and a handful of other personalities were able to take their seats, for health reasons. Much awaited by frustrated professionals, who despair of obtaining a concrete prospect of reopening, the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot sent “a message of hope” upon her arrival. “We are in the process of building with the industry the conditions for the reopening of cinemas,” she declared before entering the Olympia. “We’re going to see films again, the audience will be there, the artists will be there, really,” she added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos