Seth Rogen on creating his own cannabis line and satisfying ceramics





There are a few celebrities that come to mind when you think of weed, and Seth Rogen is probably one of them. The actor, producer, screenwriter and director has practically been a mouthpiece for the substance since the start of his vast career, casually changing perceptions of stoners through his cinematic work over the past two decades. But in the not-so-distant future, he could very well become more recognizable for his off-screen impact on cannabis and ceramics. In 2019, Rogen introduced the world of weed to House plant, created in partnership with his friend and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg. This week, the brand rolled out a refined collection of home items alongside the launch of their own strains named Diablo Wind, Pancake Ice (both sativas) and Pink Mom (indica). But what is perhaps most exciting for those who keep an eye on Rogens’ burgeoning passion for pottery is that Houseplant sells ceramics: Rogen led the design of the ashtray, the release of which is accompanied by a table lighter and a vinyl box. (You can actually watch him wedge, throw, cut, pull and glaze the clay by hand to make the ashtray in this step by step tutorial.) All of the limited edition pieces fall on the borderline between affordable and accessible with a down-to-earth vibe, which is exactly what you’d expect from Rogen. Something we talk about so much is all that weed shit that has been living under your coffee table in a shoebox or in your back desk drawer for so long, Rogen says. Vogue. It deserves to be on your shelf, on your coat or on your coffee table. In a world where I look at a decanter of whiskey and my martini shaker, it’s common to have it in your home. Why shouldn’t your ashtrays and lighters be placed in the same type of plane? Between stumps and tools, it’s safe to say that everything was in good hands with Houseplant. Plus, you can be sure that Rogen rigorously tests each product and incorporates them into its own lifestyle. The brand also works directly with organizations like Draft Marijuana Policy, Cannabis amnesty, and Cannabis without cage to advance marijuana legalization legislation in the United States.







