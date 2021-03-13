From working at McDonalds to becoming a tattoo artist to Bollywood stars and holding a Guinness World Record

Famous artist Lokesh Verma got his first job the day after his 12th standard exam. Back in school, I received 100 rupees a month in pocket money, and at the end of the year, I returned it to my mother because she needed it more than I did, Lokesh says. Weekender YS in an exclusive interview.

Tattoo artist Lokesh Verma

Growing up in what he describes as a lower middle class family of an army soldier father and a former teacher and homemaker mother, Lokesh led a simple and happy life. Means were extremely limited but we didn’t know much about it since there was luckily no Instagram, Lokesh laughs.

After finishing school, Lokesh was ready for anything that might bring him money. He started distributing brochures on the streets and selling door-to-door dial-up Internet CDs while pursuing his BCom at Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi. He later continued his graduate studies in marketing at Wigan and Leigh College, Bengaluru. I guess my dad spent all his savings on it, he said.

During college, Lokesh scrambled between three jobs and college.

I worked at McDonalds – cleaning floors, cleaning toilets, flipping burgers, selling CDs in the morning and performing as a DJ at a local bar at night, Lokesh says.

Fast forward to 2021, Lokesh is now an internationally renowned self-taught tattoo artist and founder of the Devils Tattooz chain of tattoo studios. His client list includes Bollywood celebrities Tapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Remo DSouza, as well as cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, among others.

Lokesh’s client list includes choreographer Remo D’Souza

He is also the co-founder of Heartwork Tattoo Festival – one of India’s biggest tattoo conventions.

Seek inspiration in art

Lokesh’s earliest artistic memory dates back to the age of six. I would draw the 7-Up cartoon, Dido-Fido, in different postures, almost everywhere, he says. At the age of 14, Lokesh won the first position in an inter-Asian level painting competition in Japan, organized by Mitsubishi.

However, I never took the drawing seriously, he adds.

In college, while juggling classes and three jobs, Lokesh dabbled in the art of tattooing on the weekends. I was fascinated by tattoos. I saved a few thousand rupees and bought a tattoo machine, not knowing how to put the needle in the machine, he says.

Lokesh tried his first tattoo on his retired soldier father. I have always loved drawing skulls and crossbones. I made a big demon out of his arms, using only one needle … He turned out to be good and still holds strong, he says.

The second and the third, he did it on his own body. Soon Lokesh started trying tattoos on his friends, and that was the one thing I wasn’t doing for money … in fact, I was willing to pay them money ( to friends) to get a tattoo, Lokesh quipped.

A tattoo done by Lokesh

Most of the equipment had to be imported, and once Lokesh ran out of supplies he started charging people a little to buy the basic supplies. In 2003, friends of friends and acquaintances started lining up for tattoos. At that time, there were hardly any tattoo studios in Delhi, and Lokesh moved his workplace to a guest house, then moved to a small salon in Vasant Vihar, Delhi.

After getting five tattoos a month, he quickly started doing it 15 tattoos per day. My passion began to turn into a profession. I lost track of time and got absorbed in tattoo design. Tattoos are an expression of his personality and he will stay with them until death. It was art, Lokesh explains.

The show closed in 2008, prompting Lokesh to open his own studio. In the same year, he opened the first Devilz Tattooz store in Greater Kailash, Delhi, followed by one in Gurugram in 2013, and recently another in Dwarka. Today a team of 16 artists works under Lokesh, and he has the largest team of female tattoo artists in India.

He is holding a Guinness world record with his team to tattoo the maximum number of flags on a human body.

Lokesh with his client and cricketer Ishant Sharma

Go places

In 2010, Lokesh traveled extensively in the United States and Europe, perfecting his craft at some of the top rated studios in the world, including Paul Booths. Last Rites tattoo gallery At New York; Nikko hurtado Black Anchor Tattoo in Hollywood, California; Off the map in Massachusetts; Tommy lees Monsters; Cologne Tattoo in Germany; The paradise of colors in Swiss; Alex de Pase Tattoo in Italy, among others.

Last year, Lokesh was invited by SullenTV to shoot for them in California. He was also one of the first Asians to be invited to Tie Polo Academy, the world’s premier tattoo and fine arts university, to be a guest speaker.

Lokesh also taught over 100 budding tattoo artists, many of whom now work in his studios. Her first celebrity tattoo was on choreographer Remo DSouza. It was a portrait of Jesus.

I was in the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing, 15 years ago. I had no idea it would take off in the future, and how and with any luck. I consider myself more than blessed, said Lokesh.

Lokesh also collaborated with tattoo artist Paul Booth in 2018, whom he has always sought out for his inspiration. He also wants to work with Bob Tyrrell, Alex De Pase, Robert Hernandez and Dmitriy Samohin in the future.

Lokesh with Paul Booth

Lokesh only does color realism tattoos and portraits. He charges for his services based on the details and subtleties. Collectively, Devilz Tattooz serves a minimum of 600 to 800 clients each month.

Tattoo industry

Lokesh believes that the tattoo industry in India is still in its infancy. While there are many studios and artists, there is still no regulatory body or group that represents the profession. Tattooing has become mainstream, however, the profession itself is not generally seen as a career choice, he says.

Lokesh suggests never getting a tattoo based on the trend. That said, trends such as arm banks, realism – animal portraits, minimal tiny line tattoos, and infinity symbols are all the rage.

For aspiring tattoo artists, Lokesh suggests: Get down to business and practice as much as you can. There is no shortcut to success. Don’t get stuck doing just one type of tattoo. Specializing and having a style is good but you should be able to tattoo everything.