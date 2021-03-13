How stopping the COVID-19 pandemic affected actors

A year ago the Broadway forced pandemic to take a sudden and prolonged intermission, leaving performers uncertain of their future in the industry. Today, theater actors are still waiting to see if the vaccine deployment will give them the chance to come back on stage.

Broadway Actors Laura Leigh Turner from Bad girls and John Krause from Hadestown were on the cusp of decisive moments when Broadway closed. Turner debuted on March 10; Krause is said to have starred in a leading role on March 12.

At a press conference on March 12, 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the closure of Broadway starting at 5 p.m. that day. Cuomo said at the time that the shutdown could remain in place for well over a month, with the shutdown still in effect today.

It was a crazy thing to be taken off before you even had time to really mess up, Turner said.

The The Mean Girls production team announced in January that the show would not be returning to Broadway after the restrictions are lifted. Krause booked a flight immediately after the closure was announced so he could be with his wife, a TV actor, in Los Angeles. He has not been back to New York since.

Stars in the house:Recomposing Broadway history in its darkest moments

Mean Girls, Hadestown stars look back at COVID-19 casing on Broadway

Turners’ audition to play Karen Smith in Mean Girls was one of the 24-year-old’s first major auditions.

I made Tina Fey laugh, Turner said of the 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live star who wrote the scenario of Mean Girls. What else can you ask for in an audition like this?

Turner barely slept the following days, waiting for a call from his agent. When the call came, she found out she was going to step into Karens’ 6-inch heels for eight performances a week as a popular high school student whose wacky moments bring comedic relief throughout the musical.

After a flurry of rehearsals, makeup tutorials, and costume accessories, Turner made her Broadway debut at the August Wilson Theater on March 10, 2020.

When she took her first bow the rest of the cast pounded the ground, a moment Turner said the shell cherished forever. I just look elated, like I’m a kid seeing the Disney World castle for the first time, Turner said.

Just two days later, Turner was shopping when she received the email saying Broadway was closing due to the pandemic.

I was in Whole Foods and I just remember laughing and then crying. I was like, am I like confused? Can someone explain this to me? Turner asked.

Musical ‘Mean Girls’won’t return to Broadway when it reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

Krause, 30, had spent years as a professional performer before being cast as a member of the ensemble and as an understudy for the lead role of Orpheus in Hadestown.

He had waited nearly a year to put himself in Orpheus’ place. The actor who played Orpheus had never missed a show but was scheduled to take a vacation from March 12, 2020. It was the day Krauses dreams of playing as a Broadway frontman would come true.

After:Broadway extends closure until May 30 amid coronavirus pandemic

Krauses’ parents, though wary of the looming pandemic, had flown to New York to watch him make his first salute as a Broadway frontman. On the morning of their scheduled debut, the trio had breakfast, looked at a billboard that Krause was featured on in Times Square, then returned to their hotel room to rest. Krause woke up from a nap to see Cuomo’s press conference on TV with his disappointing Broadway news.

It feels like the universe was like, no, not you, Krause said.

His castmates ran to give him a hug when he walked into the Walter Kerr Theater, where he had rushed from his hotel when he heard the news.

That’s when I got to break free and feel the pain, Krause said.

What’s next for Broadway actors?

Broadway artists are now waiting for the intermission bell to call them back on stage.

In January, Turner returned to New York to pack her bags.

It was difficult, said Turner. It was all scary where we left it.

Turner said goodbye to the theater, the costumes and the people she was lucky enough to meet during her two days of performances.

Turner, who now lives in New York after spending most of the year with his family in Arkansas, hosts his own podcast called Live in the light. Artists and creatives join Turner to talk about their experiences and the relationship between their faith and their experiences.

She also used the year to create an online space called Rise Collective Women to bring women together around the word of God in a season of intense isolation.

As Turner pursues the next phase of her acting career, she plans to take some of the childlike innocence of her Mean Girls characters with her.

There is something special about loving people, being kind, and approaching relationships in an innocent way, she said of Karen’s role.

As he and the rest of the Hadestown cast await word on the future of the pieces, Krause uses that downtime to work with the next generation of performers by virtually teaching guitar lessons and working on his music. as a singer / songwriter.

It was actually the most creative moment for me, Krause said.

Latest single from Krauses, A little of your time, is available on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Krause said he wasn’t hoping for a return anytime soon, but was missed by his Broadway friends and the community he provides.

It goes way beyond a simple theatrical experience and a business, Krause said. They really are family and New York will not be the same until they return.

After:Disney’s ‘Frozen’ musical becomes first Broadway coronavirus victim, won’t reopen