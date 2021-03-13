Tibbits will organize a children’s summer theater workshop





Students interested in theater, on and off stage, have the chance to explore all aspects of theater with the professionals of Tibbits Summer Theater during two workshops from July 11 to 17. Chad Tallon, member of the Tibbits Summer Theater Company and Theater Instructor, will lead two workshops, one focused on performance and the other on technical theater. Both sessions end with a showcase on July 17th for students to show off their new skills. The morning session, offered to students in Grades 3 to 12, focuses on performance and developing their acting skills. Through collaborative games and exercises, students will learn to feel comfortable on stage before quickly switching to rehearsal mode to work on the camp performance showcase. The new afternoon session for grades 5 to 12 explores technical theater and the world of theatrical design. Whether exploring lighting, props, sets or sound design, the camp will provide hands-on and well-rounded technical training that students will use as a crew to showcase the performance. Tallon expressed, I look forward to returning to work with the young artists of Tibbits this summer. Actors will continue to work on the art of performance by singing, dancing and acting and will grow up to be engaging artists. However, I am also happy to add a technical element to the week. Without the technical aspects of theater, the arts cannot function, and therefore bringing the world of design into our camp is something that really excites me. Students can attend one or both workshop sessions. No previous experience is required. The theater workshop will take place mainly from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the technical workshop sessions from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Together, the workshops will present a final showcase on Saturday July 17 at 2 p.m. A full schedule of workshops is available on Tibbits.org. The fees for a workshop are $ 150 or $ 125 for Tibbits members. The fee to attend both workshops is $ 250 with a reduced price of $ 200 for Tibbits members. In addition to workshop instructions, participants receive a t-shirt and ticket to attend a professional production of the Tibbits Summer Theater.The workshop will adapt to all COVID guidelines by the time the workshop has location. This can still include universal masking. Registration for the workshop must be completed by June 25th. Scholarships are available and must be received May 21. Online registration and scholarship materials are available at Tibbits.org. This workshop is generously sponsored by ASAMA Coldwater Manufacturing and Frederick Family Dental. Workshop sessions will be held at Tibbits or at an off-site rehearsal location in Coldwater, with the showcase at the Tibbits Opera House, located at 14 S. Hanchett in Coldwater. For more information on the workshop or other Tibbits events, call 517-278-6029 or visit Tibbits.org.

