20 actors I’d love to see play Batman





A few months ago for Batman Friday, I watched some of the actors considered for Batman forever who ultimately didn’t make the movie and tried to create the craziest craziest theater group that could have been. Although I went with Tom Hanks for my Batman, I found myself thinking more about another actor who was ready for the role in the mid-90s: Keanu Reeves. Specifically, I think of Keanu as John Wick, a character who 1) can defeat enemies that outnumber him and greatly outnumber him 2) is feared by everyone in organized crime, almost superstitiously, and 3) obsessively pursues the outcome he believes is right. These are extremely Batman traits! (Admittedly, John Wick has two very non-Batman characteristics: he has no secret identity, and he has no problem killing. I could go into an entirely separate discussion of how Wicks is the most characterful character. self-actualized, as he takes ownership of his actions directly, including a shit of murders. Another day, maybe) And Reeves isn’t the only actor lucky enough to play The Bat. Here is a partial list of other thespians who in my opinion are worth wearing the hood: Jared Leto. I’m mostly trying to drive everyone really crazy with this choice, but I’m also open to the possibility of a screenwriter running around with this to create a very confusing movie that openly suggests Batman and The Joker. are the same person whoaaaaaaa it’s about the duality of man whooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Harrison Ford. It’ll be a cranky Batman, constantly wondering how he ended up in this mess as if it wasn’t a protracted and prohibitive choice. PLEASE NOTE: We will not let Mr. Ford fly the Batwing.

Linda Hamilton. No Batman villain is more terrifying than the T-1000. He has no interest in puzzles, jokes, or any of those nonsense. Linda beat the liquid metal monster, so I’m pretty sure Shell is doing really well against Calendar Man or whatever.

Jeff Bridges. Look, it actually makes a lot more sense if Bruce Waynes is a pothead.

Russel Crowe. Most Batmen don’t really give us a clue of how the Caped Crusader is breaking up inside, and I think Russell can pull it off without looking incredibly moody.

Pitbull. Batman does not recognize the jurisdiction of any national, state, or local authority. Do you know what it feels like to him? M. WORLDWIDE.

Terrence Howard. In many ways, the hood is just a very tight hat.

Liza Minelli. Give me a Batman who siiiiiiiiiings!

Mark Wahlberg. Sincerely shocked, this has yet to happen.

Tyrese. I see it as a younger, more brutal Batman, who often crashes into police cars but somehow has fun with it.

Mads Mikkelsen. Polar opposite of Tyrese Batman.

Jackie Chan. If Batmans isn’t using a gun, he really needs to start doing better kicks. No more gadget bullshit.

Jimmy Smits. Pure fucking gravitas, baby.

Willem Dafoe. Has once played a billionaire tech wizard with misconceptions of family who turns to costumed extrajudicial hijinks instead of pulling himself together.

Rashida Jones. He’s a Batman who mainly notices how stupid everyone is and makes good points that are quickly overlooked due to the fact that he’s dressed as a giant bat.

Winona ryder. Part of a longer shot where I get most of the Beetlejuice cast to play Batman. (Catherine OHara would be next on the list.)

Richard Dreyfuss. Perhaps the funniest cast of Batman ever.

Angela Lansbury. If Batmans was supposed to be a detective, why not go find one of the best investigators in the history of television?

Jason Statham. ELLO IM BATMAN I AM, WANKER YOU.

Ben Affleck. Wait, really?

