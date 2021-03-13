One year after Hollywood Diplomat Resort closed, workers worry jobs won’t return – NBC 6 South Florida





It would be an understatement to say that hotel workers have been hit by the pandemic, especially in a tourist mecca like Florida. On Friday, more than a hundred employees on leave from the Diplomat Beach Resort gathered for a protest outside the property in Hollywood. The hotel has been closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, but workers who protested said they were concerned about getting back to their jobs whenever tourism returned to the area. “We want to make sure that when the business gets back to the diplomat, that these workers come back with the business,” said Wendi Walsh, secretary and treasurer of Unite Here Local 355. Hospitality workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic are protesting outside the Diplomat Resort today. They say when tourism starts to come back they want their jobs back. Safer @ nbc6 pic.twitter.com/oZbqNibzIp – Amanda Plasencia (@ AmandaNBC6) March 12, 2021 The union represents 650 employees who temporarily lost their jobs last year. Many employees, like Harry East, have over 20 years of experience working with the diplomat. We want to make sure they re-engage us. The diplomat is not that building. The diplomat is us, because they are the ones who have developed relationships with our clients and we understand our clients and we want our clients to feel special. So we don’t want the diplomat to come down, we want to revive him, East said. The union said it had been in talks with Brookfield Properties, owner of the 1,000-room hotel, but said there was no formal commitment that the workers would get their jobs back. Several employees have signed letters to Brookfield Properties and Aimbrige saying they’re ready to return to work when possible and want to make sure the company doesn’t hire cheaper, less skilled workers. “They didn’t tell us when they open or how they open. We are very happy to be working with them to make a smooth transition to reopen after being closed for a year, but the first fundamental thing they need to do is give these workers the security of knowing that they are going to return. at work, said Walsh. In one report, a spokesperson for the diplomat said they were unsure when they would be able to reopen the hotel. “Unlike small hotels catered for by tourists, group hotels like the Diplomat cannot function without conventions and events operating at full or near full capacity,” the statement said. “This is a sad reality for the diplomatic community and its workforce, and for all the local restaurants and businesses that depend on the conventions and the people they bring.”







