Dolly Parton says she waits for second dose of vaccine before visiting Dollywood





PIGEON FORGE, Tennessee (WVLT) – Dollywood kicked off its 36th season on Friday during Season Passholder Day, but Dolly Parton was not present for the celebration. I wish I could have been there for the opening, but the doctors said I had to wait until I got the second dose of the vaccine. Let’s all be patient. All of this stuff is going to be over soon, and I know it won’t be long before we can be together, Parton said. The park will be open to the general public on Saturday. Parton said the staff at Dollywood did a great job preparing the park for guests. What we have is special. It’s a place where people can come and enjoy those precious moments that they will cherish forever, said Parton. This is shaping up to be a bright season, and I just know families are going to love making lots of great memories this year. Here’s what’s happening in Dollywood in 2021: Dollywoods Flower & Food Festival (April 23-7) A new edition of the Flower and Food Festival in 2021 is the Dining Pass, which allows guests to participate in multiple admissions to a number of culinary locations during the spring event. Dollywood Summer Celebration (June 25 – July 31) During the summer celebration, extended hours will be offered to guests. Dollywood will also present a multi-sensory experience that paints the night sky above Dollywood. Hundreds of drones flying over the Smoky Mountains to create 3D animations will make the show possible. Dollywoods Harvest Festival (September 24-October 30) During the Harvest Festival, Dollywood stays open late each night, giving families more time to enjoy the glow of thousands of pumpkins carved throughout the park. During the day, guests can expect a busy concert schedule, with hundreds of performances across multiple genres performing during the festival. Dollywoods Smoky Mountain Christmas (November 6, January 2, 2022) Guests will enjoy over five million Christmas lights, festive and warm entertainment, a traditional Christmas atmosphere and the heartwarming flavors of classic holiday-themed food. It’s easy to see why it has become a family favorite for so many. Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

