ThreeD Capital Inc. and Co-Actor Acquire Stake in ePlay Digital Inc. and File Early Warning Report





TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – ThreeD Capital Inc. (ThreeD or the Company) (CSE: IDK / OTCQB: IDKFF), a Canada-based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and smaller Promising Resources, is delighted to announce that it and Sheldon Inwentash (the Joint Actor) have acquired ownership and control of a total of 7,500,000 common shares (the Affected Shares) and 4,500,000 common share purchase warrants ( the relevant warrants) of ePlay Digital Inc. (ePlay) through a series of transactions ending March 12, 2021, including the acquisition of 4,500,000 units, each unit consisting of one common share and a common share purchase warrant (the units), through participation in a private placement that closed on March 10, 2021 (the private placement). The affected shares represented approximately 9.5% of all issued and outstanding common shares of ePlay as of March 12, 2021 immediately following the transactions described above (or approximately 14.4% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the warrants in question only). Immediately prior to the series of transactions described above, ThreeD and the joint actor did not own any ePlay titles. Immediately following the series of transactions described above, ThreeD and the joint actor held a total of 7,500,000 ordinary shares (the post-closing shares) and convertible securities giving the right to ThreeD and the joint actor to acquire 4,500,000 additional ordinary shares of ePlay (the Closing Convertible Securities), representing approximately 9.5% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of ePlay (or approximately 14.4% assuming the exercise of these convertible securities after the closing only). Of this total, ThreeD held a total of 6,000,000 shares after closing and 3,000,000 convertible securities after closing, or approximately 7.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of ePlay (or approximately 11 , 0% assuming the exercise of these securities after closing). Convertible Securities at Closing Only), and the Joint Actor held a total of 1,500,000 of the Shares after Closing and 1,500,000 of the Convertible Securities after Closing, representing approximately 1.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of ePlay (or approximately 3.7% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of these post-convertible Notes only). The story continues 3,000,000 common shares of ePlay were acquired through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange for a total consideration paid of $ 454,905, or $ 0.15 per common share. 4,500,000 units were acquired through the private placement (and not through the facilities of a stock exchange) for a total consideration paid of $ 450,000, or $ 0.10 per unit. Participation in the private placement was made on the basis of the exemption contained in section 2.3 of Regulation 45-106 on the basis that each of ThreeD and the co-actor is an accredited investor as defined therein. The holdings of ePlay securities by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD and the Joint Actor may increase or decrease their investments in ePlay at any time, or continue to maintain their position as current investment, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. About ThreeD Capital Inc. ThreeD is a publicly traded Canadian venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in junior resource and disruptive technology companies. ThreeDs’ investment strategy is to invest in several private and public companies in a variety of industries globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in promising companies at an early stage, where it can be the lead investor and can further provide investors with advisory services and access to the Companys ecosystem. For more information: Lynn Chapman, CPA, California Chief Financial Officer and Secretary General

[email protected] Telephone: 416-941-8900 The Canadian Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy thereof.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos