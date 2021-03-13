Entertainment
Chris Harrison to be replaced as ‘the Bachelorette’ host next season
Chris Harrison will wait for the next season of “The Bachelorette”.
Harrison who has hosted the “The Bachelor” franchise for nearly two decades since its debut in 2002 announced in February that he would “to deviate for a while” after controversially defending the currentBachelor candidate Rachael Kirkconnell’sNot very insensitive behavior.
Although Harrison assured viewers last week that he would not descend permanentlyIt was not clear how long Harrison would be sidelined from his hospitality duties. Until now.
Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment confirmed to USA TODAY on Friday that Harrison’s hosting hiatus will continue until the upcoming 17th season of “The Bachelorette.” He will be replaced by former “Bachelorette” stars Tayshia Adams (Season 16) and Kaitlyn Bristowe (Season 11), who “will support the new Bachelorette until next season.”
“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette’,” a joint statement provided to USA TODAY read. “We stand behind Chrisin in the work he is committed to doing.”
Chris Harrison will not resign “The Bachelor” accommodation; Rachel Lindsay reacts to apology
Harrison faced a widespread backlash for defending Kirkconnell from the “awakened police” during a Feb. 9 interview with a “Bachelorette” alumnus. Rachel Lindsay. Kirkconnell, one of Matt James’ current season finalists of “The Bachelor,” has been criticized for liking the TikToks tied to the Confederate Flag and, more recently, for a resurfaced photo that appears to show it to the formal fraternity on the theme of plantations in 2018.
The TV personality apologized on his Instagram account on February 10 for “speaking badly in a way that perpetuates racism.” Harrison apologized on February 13 to “excuse historic racism” and announced he was going to take some time away from the franchise.
“The historic season of The Bachelor must not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions,” Harrison wrote“To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be retiring for a while and not appearing in the After the Final Rose special.”
Author and television host Emmanuel Achois set to take Harrison’s place for the hour-long special scheduled for March 15, immediately following the show’s season finale.
Harrison’s future involvement in the franchise is unclear beyond the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” but he’s sure he’ll return.Michael Strahan, co-host of “Good Morning America”, “I plan to come back and I want to be back.”
“This interview is not the finish line,” he said. “There is still a lot to do and I am delighted to be a part of this change.”
Emmanuel I think to replace ‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison for ‘After the Final Rose’ special
