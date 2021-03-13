Locals plan to bring in their Irish | Culture & Leisure

According to the US Census Bureau, 30.4 million people in the United States, or 9.2% of the population, claimed Irish ancestry in 2019, and many more celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with them. , the 17th of March.

The Kroner & Baer pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave., is gearing up for a festive event Wednesday.

We’re always happy to get the community into the holiday spirit so we thought Celtic music, Irish food, Irish beer and Irish cocktails was the perfect way to do it, said Chris Whytal, co-owner of Kroner & Baer. Also, last year St. Patrick’s Day was the day we closed for the next two months. We are ready to put this behind us and get back to normal.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the local Celtic band Bear Creek Troupe will perform, and special food and drinks will be available.

We’ll have green beer, Danny Boi Irish Red on tap, Cabin Boys Kilkenny on tap, Guinness Stout on tap and Guinness Harp on tap. We will be serving Black and Tans, Irish car bombs, Irish coffee, and for food we will have the Hangry Baer Kitchen menu and the night special will be corn, beef and cabbage, said Whytal.

No coverage will be charged.

We have a new family patio downstairs which we opened last weekend, but upstairs will be 21+ years old, Whytal said. Hopefully the music will be on the [upstairs] patio if the weather permits.

According to co-owner Gary Kirkpatrick, Neds will be hosting their annual Ned St. Patrick’s Day party. For details, check out the Facebook page of bars closer to the day or stop by 316 N. Muskogee Ave. and grab a Neds St. Patricks Day T-shirt.

Neds is big on St. Patrick’s Day, said Nate Jones, bartender and local manager. Well, also party all day at The Branch and its open mic night.

Jones said The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave., will have special drinks and food, including a car bomb burger and bangers and mash.

An Irish car bomb is a drink with Guinness beer, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Baileys Irish Cream. This is just one of the drinks listed on Dewains Place’s St. Patrick’s Day menu. Others include: Jameson margarita; Irish mullet; shamrock shot with crème de menthe and crème de cacao; lucky leprechaun with Midori and sour lemon; and more.

The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road, is ready to start the spring season and is offering four evenings of live music for next week.

Were a kid-friendly place, said Marla Jones, head of The Deck. Although having music outside of time allows it.

The Deck will open March 17 and 18 at 5 p.m. and groups will begin at 6 p.m., with Vince Turner on Wednesday and Russ Jones on Thursday.

We usually have wine and wings on Wednesday, but we won’t have wings this week. Well, have some frozen wine a-ritas and a shorter menu, which will include nachos, burgers, chunks of chicken, pizza, calzones, pulled pork sandwiches and appetizers, Jones said.

Friday and Saturday, The Deck will open at 11 a.m. for lunch, followed by live music at 7 p.m., with local favorites Brett & Terri on March 19 and the Pearson Brothers on March 20.

Kids ages 4 and up interested in dancing an Irish jig or reel can learn how to do it with a free class offered in March by Lena Gladkova-Huffman of the McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance in Tahlequah.

Irish dancing is one of the more demanding types of dancing because it requires an artist to be in top form. It’s unique, steeped in tradition, and the music, which inspired American bluegrass, is so upbeat and joyful, Gladkova-Huffman said. I started Irish dancing at the age of 27. It kept me fit, gave me artistic opportunities, competitions, performances and travel opportunities, and allowed me to continue the difficult process of becoming an international certified teacher. I intend to become an international judge, while continuing to be the best teacher possible for my students.

The pandemic prevented Huffman’s Irish dancers from doing much live performance, but they promoted the dance style and culture with schools across North America. They are also working on a show, “A Journey Home,” which will premiere April 10-11. The Saturday show will feature an Irish menu, with dinner starting at 6 p.m. and the show at 7 a.m. The Sunday show will begin at 3 p.m. and both shows will take place at the Wagoner Civic Center. Tickets are $ 30 for dinner and the show, with a limit of 60 people, and tickets for the show only are $ 15 each. For tickets, contact Gladkova-Huffman at 918-803-1408 or [email protected]