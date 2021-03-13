Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has tested positive for COVID-19. The nationally-awarded actor took to his Instagram handle to share the news and said he would check in at a Delhi hospital.
Vidyarthi shared a video on his username on social media to let them know. He revealed he was feeling uncomfortable on Thursday and was tested for the virus, which confirmed his positive status.
Ashish also urged everyone who came to his contact in Mumbai, Varanasi and Delhi to get tested. I’m fine. Welcome to real life! Take care of yourself, thank you, he said.
It’s a positive I didn’t want … I tested positive for Covid … Anyone who has come in contact with me, please get tested. Am symptom free at the moment. Confidence will go soon. Your wishes and love are priceless. Alshukran Bandhu .. Alshukran Zindagi! he captioned the message.
Ashish Vidyarthi has been in the film industry for decades and has worked in various Indian languages. He has been seen in movies like Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, and much more.
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.