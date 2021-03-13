Black Londoner audio piece becomes ‘lesson plan’ for actor in lead role

For Walter Borden, this is a role for which he has prepared all his life.

Content of the article For Walter Borden, this is a role for which he has prepared all his life. In fact, the award-winning 78-year-old actor who has performed on stages across Canada, including at the Stratford Festival and is a member of the Order of Canada, said he couldn’t believe it. by reading the screenplay by Londoner Jeff Culberts, Elocution: The Life of Richard Berry Harrison. It’s a free two-hour male audio piece about the London-born actor, the son of runaway slaves who went on to perform on Broadway and whose face appeared on the cover of Time magazine days before. his death. The audio-only piece will premiere on the Culberts website on Sunday at 7 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session with Borden, Culbert and others involved in the production of the piece. I didn’t know anything about Richard Harrison, but as I read the script it struck me on so many levels. I couldn’t believe it, one of those things that completely stops you in your tracks, says Borden, himself a descendant of slaves who settled in Nova Scotia. It was like I was introduced to something that you are supposed to do in your life. For 51 years I have walked a very defined path in my life and it was like I knew this person and I was supposed to. Harrisons name is not well known in Canada, not even here where he was born and where a park bears his name. Yet he performed on Broadway and was featured on the cover of Time magazine and is the namesake of a library and auditorium in Raleigh, NC, a high school in Blytheville, Ark., And a gymnasium in Selma, North Carolina.

Content of the article For most of his life, unable to find an acting job because of his skin color, Harrison traveled the United States performing William Shakespeare’s plays, poems and stories on street corners and wherever he could find an audience. It wasn’t until 1930 that Harrison found fame when he was cast as Lawd’s in the Pulitzer Prize winning play, The Green Pastures. He toured on Broadway for 16 months before touring in the United States and Canada, including a stop at the Grand Theater in London for three performances over two days in October 1934. Among the many honors bestowed on Harrison was the 1931 Spingarn NAACPs Medal for Distinguished Achievement, which was awarded to such luminaries as Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, author Alex Haley, civil rights activists Rosa Parks and singer-civilian human rights activist Harry Belafonte. On March 4, 1935, Harrison appeared on the cover of Time magazine. Ten days later he died of heart failure. He’s dedicated his life to at least some aspects of his dream of performing on stage, Borden said. Most of his life he was on the streets. He became the ultimate busker in classical theater. He was a con artist and had to take it down the road for a living, not for a fee but for whatever he could get in a hat. He went on the road with Julius Caesar, Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice performing all the characters in all the works, as well as classical poetry and stories he would read. It was phenomenal. It blew me away.

Content of the article Borden knows something about the Harrison struggle, besides being the descendant of slaves. When Borden first became an actor, after several years of teaching and working as a social activist in the 1960s and 1970s, he was the only black professional actor on the East Coast. Borden grew up among Nova Scotia’s many social activists, counting as friends of people who helped support Viola Desmonds’ battle against racism after being arrested for sitting in a white section of a cinema in New Glasgow. Her supporters included Pearline Oliver, wife of a pastor, and Carrie Best, founder and publisher of the only black-owned newspaper in Nova Scotia that had fought a legal battle against the same theater a decade earlier. The two women were mentors and friends of Bordens. Among Bordens’ many accolades, he has received the Portia White Prize of $ 25,000, awarded annually by the Nova Scotia Arts Council for his significant contribution to culture and the arts in Nova Scotia, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award in 2006 for his contribution to African-Canadian arts and culture. Borden, who fought against racism and, as an openly gay activist, against discrimination throughout his life, said it was important for Canadians to hear Harrisons story. If he had been born during another era, he would undoubtedly perform on a stage at the Stratford Festival, Borden said. Her story needs to be told, especially for all young black actors who aspire to be classic actors. Borden said he hopes to bring the Richard Harrison story to the stage one day, preferably at the Grand Theater. Over a lifetime of teaching and acting, I’ve learned that you never know what’s going to fall between your knees and become your lesson plan for the day, Borden said. This is mine, for the purpose of enlightening this man. [email protected] Twitter.com/JoeBatLFPress IF YOU ARE GOING TO What: Audio game by Jeff Culberts, Elocution: The Life of Richard Berry Harrison, with Walter Borden. When: Sunday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Or: Online at jeffculbert.ca

