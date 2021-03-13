James Denton of Hallmark kept his wife and children away from Hollywood

James Denton is probably one of the nicest guys on TV. He is one of the regular faces on the Hallmark Channel but has been starring in TV shows for years, known for playing the role of plumber Mike Delfino on ABC’s Desperate housewives. The polite Southern personality he brings to his characters is true to who Denton really is as a person – he was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee after all.

Not only did Denton grow up in Tennessee, but after high school he attended the University of Tennessee, where he earned a degree in advertising / journalism. He first dabbled in selling ads after college, but after starting performing in local Nashville theaters, he decided to move to Los Angeles to become an actor. He even spent time playing local theater in Chicago.

Over the years, Denton has appeared in numerous television shows including I, Ally mcbeal, The west wing, the dark sky, The Drew Carey Show, Philly, Reba, NCIS: New Orleans, Threat Matrix, and Sneaky maids. Although he is best known as a television actor, Denton has also appeared in a few films like Face / Off, that old feeling, primary colors, and Grace Unplugged.Lately Denton is really known for his lead role as Dr Sam Radford on The good witch. The Punch Incredibly Popular TV Series Starring Catherine Bell, Created After Success Good witch TV movies. Denton has appeared on the show for six seasons so far, but we know more are on the way.

Read more: Hallmark Star Treat Williams lives on a 200-year-old Vermont farm with her family

“It’s just great to be at Hallmark,” the actor explained in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager sure Jenna and Hoda. He said how the network does a great job of appealing to what people want to see – embrace people by being kind to each other in its positive content.

“We have the best time in the show … and it’s just fun being a part of this Hallmark thing. The network is exploding, something like 80 million unduplicated viewers watching the movies. Christmas. These days it’s crazy. “

There was a time when Denton was also an active member of The television group alongside other notable TV actors such as Hugh Laurie, Greg Grunberg, Teri Hatcher, and more. Made up of everyone in television, the cover group donated all profits from their performances to charities of their choice, although they were most active from 2008 to 2012.

Outside of his career, Denton has been married to his wife Erin O’Brien since 2002 and they have two children together – a daughter, Malin, and a son, Sheppard. In fact, Shep appeared opposite her father in the Hallmark movie. For love and honor in 2016. Like many actors, Denton decided he didn’t want to raise his kids in Hollywood craziness, so his family packed their bags for Montana.

They ended up taking a detour after Denton’s sister-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer. So they met in Chanhassen, Minnesota, to be close to his wife Erin’s family.

“Our main house is in Minneapolis because my wife [Erin]The family is there, and whenever we can, we’re heading to the middle of nowhere in Montana, ”the actor explained to I love mama.

He adds that being with his family is the most important thing for him. Since Good witch movies in Canada, that gives it a much closer ride to Minnesota instead of California.

“It means so much to them when I’m around. It makes them more relaxed and confident to have their parents as active participants in their lives. It’s a real luxury for me to be with them.”