Chris Harrison Is Not Returning To ‘The Bachelorette’

Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new female star, who has yet to be named, until season 17.

Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The bachelorette, following a racial controversy surrounding the franchise’s veteran face.

“We support Chrisin in the work he’s committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be supporting the new Bachelorette until next season,” said ABC Entertainment, the network hosting the reality TV franchise, and producers Warner Horizon in a joint statement toHollywood journalist Friday night.

The statement, which precedes that of Monday Bachelor final, continued: “As we continue the dialogue on achieving greater equity and inclusion within The single person franchise, we are committed to improving the BIPOC representation of our team, including in the ranks of executive producers. These are important steps in making a fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that reflects our world. “

Production on The bachelorette Season 17 is already underway in New Mexico, according to a source. Adams, the franchise’s final Bachelorette, and Bristowe, who led the 2015 season, have been asked to fill hospitality duties left vacant by Harrison, such as chairing dates and rose ceremonies, and are already on site. . It remains to be seen, however, how the franchise will handle the gig for the seasons to come. An official decision has yet to be determined on Harrison’s future with the franchise, according to multiple sources.

Friday’s statement is the first to come from ABC and Warners since the firestorm first erupted on February 9. In an interview with franchise alumnus Rachel Lindsay, Harrison lent her support to current candidate Rachael Kirkconnell over allegations of racism (she has since apologized). The widely condemned interview led Harrison to withdraw from the franchise he has hosted since 2002 and sparked new calls for the long-running reality series to address its systemic issues with race and portrayal, both in front of and behind the camera. Harrison is also an executive producer on The single person and its fallout.

After Harrison’s problematic interview with Lindsay, production onThe bachelorettewas pushed back a week to deal with the fallout, sources say, as ABC and Warners grapple with how to move forward. In the weeks that followed, the franchise reportedly took a wait-and-see approach and has yet to make a permanent accommodation decision.

In response to the backlash, ABC appealed to Emmanuel Acho to host the upcomingThe single person:After the final rose special finale, with a programming promise that current events surrounding the franchise will be addressed. The special finale which was filmed last week and aired on Monday will see Acho sit down with Bachelor stars Matt James and Kirkconnell, as well as finalists Bri Springs and Michelle Young. Last season Bachelorette did not have a special finale due to COVID-era production restrictions; all past iterations of After the final rose broadcast live.

On March 4, nearly a month after the firestorm began, Harrison told ABC’s Hello america that he planned to return to the franchise, but did not specify when. He also revealed that he is working with a racing educator and a quarterback. In an interview on Friday for Additional, I think said Lindsaythat he has spoken “at length” with Harrison over the past two weeks. “We had a very positive dialogue,” said theUncomfortable conversations with a black manauthor. “People have to give him the opportunity, the grace and the time to do the job. And then they need to receive the work that he does ”.

Amid the franchise fallout, Lindsay had temporarily disabled her social media accounts due to serious online bullying. In their only public statement amid the ongoing controversy, the executive producers of the series created by Mike Fleiss released a statement condemning the hatred and supporting their former star, who was the first Black Bachelorette in 2017.

Lindsay has been a veteran of the vocal franchise since her starring stint and has led the conversation around the current controversy. After pushing for The single person producers to branch out as a result of the 2020 National Race National Calculation, the franchise’s first Black Bachelor has been named along with James. Adams, who was brought halfway through the 2020 cycle of The bachelorette, had become the franchise’s first black and Latin star when she took over from original Latina star Clare Crawley.

The 2020 Bachelorette and 2021 Bachelor seasons also debuted in historically diverse castings, with 25 current women Bachelor season identified as BIPOC. Behind the scenes, more color producers were hired and a diversity team brought in as a resource for talent and the team.

However, with the continued criticism surrounding the franchise, the historic cycle with James has been overshadowed by new calls for the franchise to tackle its diversity issues, especially among the makers of the hit series. After suggesting that the beleaguered franchise hit the pause button before moving on to another season, Lindsay recently renewed her call for executive producers to diversify into their ranks. “You must have a person of color in the decision room,” Lindsay said in response to the March 9 episode airing an “uncomfortable” conversation between James and his former father, a conversation James said he carried on ” dangerous stereotypes and negative portrayals of black fathers in the media. “

However, with production already underway, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. The next Bachelorette the season will follow the plan defined by the bubble seasons of 2020Bacheloretteand 2021Bachelorcycles, which each filmed safely and without any COVID incidents amid the ongoing pandemic. A track has not yet been named.

The single person ends Monday on ABC with a two-hour finale to wrap up James’ season, followed by an hourAfter the final rose.