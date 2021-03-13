WATCH: Oprah announces Super Soul talk show; Ask Priyanka Chopra about her family plans with Nick Jonas.

Oprah’s Super Soul will air on Discovery + is and give audiences a closer look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas, and her Unfinished memoir.

After her explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued to make headlines even five days after it aired, Oprah Winfrey announced a brand new show on March 12. The veteran talk show host announced her new show “Super Soul” and even posted a teaser for the same.

With a quick rundown of all the guests who will be appearing on Super Soul, the brief teaser ends with Oprah asking Priyanka Chopra about her family plans. She can be seen asking, “Do you and Nick hope to have a family someday?” We wonder what Priyanka’s answer would be to this question.

Oprah’s Super Soul will air on Discovery + East and give audiences a closer look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas, and her New York Times hit memoir, “Unfinished.

Check out the teaser below:

Earlier this week, a CBS special titled Oprah starring Meghan and Harry set a historic record, drawing nearly 17 million viewers from around the world.

The explosive interview had a ripple effect in the UK, where racist treatment of the royal family and British tabloids has now come under scrutiny. From Meghan confessing to going through depression and having suicidal thoughts at Prince Harry revealing that her child Archie’s complexion was a concern within the Royal Family, several bombs were dropped during Oprah’s interview.

READ ALSO: Oprah Winfrey reveals which two senior royals did NOT comment on Archies’ skin color