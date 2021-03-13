11 newcomers set to debut in Bollywood in 2021

Every year a number of new faces are presented to the public on the big screen. Every normal year. With the pandemic looming, all film shoots were halted, and even when they were given permission to start, theaters were not allowed to open. However, as things slowly return to normal, it looks like everyone who waited behind the scenes to make their big screen debut last year will finally have the chance to show off their acting skills. From Manushi Chhillar to Ahan Shetty, check out all the Bollywood newcomers set to hit the screen in 2021.

Manushi Chhillar

In November 2019, it was announced that the former Miss World would be making her acting debut. Chhillar, 23, who won the Miss World pageant 17 years after Priyanka Chopra, will play opposite Akshay Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedis magnum opus Prithviraj, trying out the role of Princess Sanyogita, Prithvirajs love interest. Speaking of her first role, the young actress says: Her life is an extremely important chapter in the history of India and I will do my best to play it as faithfully as possible. The film is slated for release around Diwali 2021.

Ahan shetty

Much has been written about the set of Suniel Shettys’ son for his first film, a Telugu remake RX100 (2018). A few days ago, the directors of the film finally unveiled the first poster of the film titled Tadap. Described as an incredible love story, the director of Milan Luthria also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Ahan recently took to Instagram to celebrate the end of his first film, sharing a photo of himself punching his fist with the director with a sweet note to his team, Go Keep These Memories Forever. Thank you to the whole team of Tadap and anyone who pushed me in a way I didn’t know I could film is set to hit theaters on September 24, 2021.

Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaifs’ younger sister is yet to make her big screen debut, but she has bagged two plum projects already. The trailer of his first film, It’s time to dance, opposite Sooraj Pancholi was released recently and the new star seems comfortable with the latter’s footsteps in the dance film directed by Stanley DCosta. She has two other projects in progressIt’s finish with Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma and Suswagatam Khushamdeed with Pulkit Samrat.

Shalini pandey

The Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy (2017) not only turned out to be a game changer for her lead hero Vijay Devarakondait also opened the doors to her female lead role Shalini Pandey as she grabbed a Bollywood role opposite Ranveer Singh in the next YRF production. Jayeshbhai jordaar. As she played the docile Preethi in Arjun Reddy, we hope to see her in a more perky avatar in her first Hindi film which is supposed to be a Gujarat based comedy artist. The film’s release date has been set for August 27.

Rashmika mandanna

Having delivered back-to-back hits in Telugu and Kannada cinema, the actor is now set to make his Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra in the upcoming Majnu Mission. The cast is currently filming in Lucknow for the spy thriller set in the 1970s and inspired by real events.

Lakshya

Romcom 2008 Dostana featured the trio of John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. Its sequel to 2021, Dostana 2, will see two guys and a girl again in the main roles. While Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are household names to Indian audiences, it was the addition of newcomer Lakshya that intrigued everyone. If you are a TV soap opera watcher, you will recognize this actor in shows such as Adhuri kahani hamari, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil among others.

Shirley Faithful

The singer became a household face soon after she started posting covers of popular songs on YouTube. Social media sensation, Shirley gave us a glimpse of her acting skills with the Netflix movie Hide (2020), with Manisha Koirala. She will now be seen in her first leading role in her big screen debut Nikamma in front of Abhimanyu Dassani. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also marks Shilpa Shetty Kundras’ return to theaters after more than a decade.

Palak tiwari

Shweta Tiwaris’ daughter had withdrawn from Bollywood film Quick hit opposite Darsheel Safary because she didn’t want showbiz distracting her from her education. Now the young actor will be seen in Rosie: The saffron chapter, a film inspired by real events with Vivek Oberoi. The plot revolves around the sudden and mysterious disappearance of Rosie, a BPO employee at Gurugram. In a previous interview, Palak had mentioned that she drew inspiration from Sadhnas’ work in the 1964 Woh kaun thi.

Sharvari wagh

It’s been a long wait in the industry for Wagh who started giving acting auditions in 2014. Her efforts finally paid off when she was announced as one of the production leaders of YRF. Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 film starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. The newcomer was paired up opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film which revolves around two couples of crooks. His first projectThe forgotten army: Azaadi Ke Liye (2020) was an epic war series released last year on Amazon Prime Video.

Pranitha Subhash

South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash is already an established name in the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu film industries. After seeing his performance in some of his films, the directors of Bhuj: the pride of India hired her for the historic war drama starring Ajay Devgn. She also recently finished filming her second Hindi film, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. Speaking of his Bollywood debut, the actor says that I think Bollywood today has room for everyone, with different genres and stories, whether on OTT or in theaters. Other than that, this is no longer a space where you are stereotypical. You can choose what you want, there are several types of films. Things have become so diverse, so I’m just looking for diversity and variety in my work.

Namashi Chakraborty

Mithun Chakrabortys’ youngest son Namashi would have made his Bollywood debut even last year, without the pandemic. Now he is ready to star in Rajkumar Santoshis Bad boy. Expected to be a commercial film in its own right, it also marks the return of filmmakers to directing after seven years. According to some sources, the actor has also already packed his second film which is set to be a quirky family comedy.

