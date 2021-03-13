30 iconic Star Wars roles that almost went to different actors

When you think of your favorite Star Wars character, it’s probably hard for you to imagine another actor bringing that role to life. Harrison Ford is simply Han Solo. There’s no one else who could pull off Kylo Ren like Adam Driver. No one else could play Obi-Wan Kenobi like Ewan McGregor. Carrie Fisher will always be our Princess Leia. In fact, a lot of people auditioned for these roles, and a number of Star Wars’ most iconic performances almost went to entirely different actors.

In show business, when it comes to the final choices for a character, sometimes second or third directors find themselves in the role due to scheduling conflicts, contract disputes, or actors deciding not to take on the role. at the end. It’s fun to imagine how different things could have been had another actor landed in a key role in Star Wars. After all, the fandom loves a good alternate universe. Would people have entirely different ships if two different actors had appeared as these characters on their screens?

Grab a bowl of popcorn and take a look at 30 actors who auditioned for famous Star Wars roles.

30 Star Wars roles that almost went to different actors

Finn (Tom Holland)

In an interview with In the wings, Marvels’ beloved Spider-Man actor revealed he auditioned for the role of Finn for the force awakens. With the upcoming release of Walk in chaos, we know Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland work well together onscreen, but it’s really hard to imagine fresh-faced teenager Tom Holland auditioning for the role in early 2014. If you don’t believe me, check me out. eye to his hearing tapes and screen tests with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans for Captain America: Civil War, which was reportedly filmed at some point in 2015.

In the interview, Holland says he’s been in four or five auditions, which suggests he was close to the top for consideration for the role. While he may have lost the role due to his inability to keep a straight face while reading with BB-8, things worked out for the best for all of us. Star Wars booked John Boyega to play Finn, and Marvel fans got an absolutely incredible portrayal of web-slinger Peter Parker’s Tom Hollands. While Boyega is only four years older than Holland, he brings a level of maturity to the stormtrooper-turned-hero that may not have existed with a Finn portrayed by Holland.