Hollywood Loses $ 10 Billion Every Year Undervaluing Black Projects, Study Finds





A new study has found that Hollywood loses nearly $ 10 billion each year by undervaluing television and film projects on and by black creators. The report, published by McKinsey & Company Thursday, estimates the industry could add an additional 7% to its $ 148 billion base revenue by tackling racial inequality. "Fewer black-led stories are told, and when they are, these projects have been consistently underfunded and undervalued, although they often report higher relative returns than other properties," wrote the authors of the study. In the study, which ran from 2015 to 2019, researchers scanned more than 2,000 films and interviewed industry professionals, including screen talent, executives, writers, and directors, so that 'they can talk about the obstacles they face in the industry. Researchers have found that black actors are twice as likely to be featured in race-related movies, which are the least funded and only make up a third of all movies. They also found that films with two or more black workers in offscreen roles still receive 40% less money than other projects. The study, however, indicates that the complex nature of the television and film industry makes it more difficult to achieve equity. For black television and film professionals to surpass, they must interact with several distinct entities such as agencies, networks, studios and production houses, without strong structures of accountability and transparency. There is also a lack of representation at the highest levels of management – 87% of television executives and 92% of cinema executives are white, an inequality that the study finds "spills over" into all areas. of production.



The study argues that “real and lasting change” in Hollywood “would require concerted action and the joint engagement of stakeholders across the industrial ecosystem.” These steps include: taking steps to ensure diverse portrayal both on and off camera, increasing transparency in hiring and diversity reporting, researching and financially supporting black stories, and creating an independent organization dedicated to improvement. of diversity in Hollywood. “When the on-screen and off-screen portrayal of black talent matches the share of black Americans and the industry succeeds in dismantling the pervasive barriers in the workplace that prevent black creators from telling a range of stories, viewers of all races will have access to the many different products of black creative expression, ”the authors wrote. “Ultimately, the overhaul of the film and television ecosystem will play a role in reshaping ideas about race – and advancing racial equity – in America and beyond.”

