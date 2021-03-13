Entertainment
Grey’s Anatomy: Sarah Drew will return for season 17
Sarah drew returned to Gray Sloan.
The actress will return toGrey’s Anatomy,reprising her role as fan favorite April Kepner for an upcoming Season 17 episode, ABC confirms to ET.
News of Drew’s return on Friday follows former series regulars Patrick dempsey and TR Knightreappearances of Derek Shepherd and George O’Malley, respectively. Deadline first reportedthe news.
Drew leftGrey’sat the end of season 14 after nine seasons on the long-running ABC medical drama. Her departure on time It was first featured in the middle of Season 6 when Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital merged with Mercy West. Her character has a young daughter, Harriet, with Jesse williams“Jackson Avery.
Since his untimely discharge, Drew has addressed the possibility whether she would ever go back toGrey’s, saying that she “would never say no” if the opportunity presented itself.
“This is a question that is difficult to answer because no one asked me to come back, so I cannot answer it”, Cruel summer“All I’ll say is I love my family there, so I would never say no to that possibility, but it didn’t come up.”
In her final episode, April married Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening), although Drew’s Grey’sthe return may now offer a silver lining to fans wishing for reconciliation or closure between April and Jackson.
“If it were up to me, they would have been the end of the game,” she said. “It’s if it was up to me, but, you know, it’s not mine.”
Williams recently hinted at a possible reunion between Jackson and April, sharing, he “would love any opportunity for us to continue this story” because they “have the ability to communicate and be vulnerable with each other and push each other.”
“They’re amazing together,” Williams told ET in February. “I am a fan [of Drew’s] and she is absolutely one of the most special people I have worked with. We developed these stories with our amazing writers, so it will always hold a very real place in my heart and memories. We stay in touch. She is the sweetest. “
Grey’s AnatomyAirs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET / PT on ABC. To learn more, watch below.
To stay up to date with the latest TV news, sign up for ET’s daily newsletter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]