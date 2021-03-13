Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra have been friends for years. But the two stars have never made a full-fledged film together. The only time they shared screen space was for a song in Dishoom Jaaneman Aah. But we hear that all of that will change soon. According to sources, Parineeti is in talks with Sajid Nadiadwala for his next one with Varun.

A source tells us: “Parineeti is being reviewed by Sajid Nadiadwala for the lead role in Sanki. The action thriller is apparently a remake again, but no one knows which movie is remade now. is that Varun will play the lead role. lead role in the thriller drama. Now the directors want to lock up Pari in front of Varun. It will also be a new couple for the masses as they have never made a movie together previously. Although there have been verbal discussions at the moment, the contract has not yet been locked. “In fact, Dishoom was also a production of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and the idea was to feature Pari’s character, Muskan, who joins the trio in Dishoom 2, but it never materialized.

Parineeti, meanwhile, heads to London to shoot for her next. After this project, she will start preparation and work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

