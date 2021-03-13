National Film Prize 2021 awarded to actor MarioBalmaseda





House Articles Culture Various Friday March 12, 2021 Havana, March 12 – After evaluating the nominees for the National Film Award 2021, the jury chaired by screenwriter Senel Paz (National Film Award 2020) and composed of actress Paula Alí, producer Lourdes García, director of photography Raúl Rodríguez (National Film Award 2017), musician Ulises Hernández, director Enrique “Kiki” Álvarez and film critic Carlos Galiano, have decided to reward the leading actor Mario Balmaseda, for his great contribution to the development of Cuban cinema. As Paula Alí says, “Mario Balmaseda has done a lot for Cuban culture in general, because he is not only an excellent film actor, but also a theater and television actor. We must all congratulate ourselves on having made this choice ”. Trained at the Dramaturgy Seminary of the National Theater of Cuba, taught in the 1960s by renowned theater masters, and in the German Democratic Republic of the time, Balmaseda was nourished by fundamental tools to assume the theater as a part of his life and give prestige to the stage. Cuban with each role assumed in the characters she interpreted under the direction of important directors of our country. His passion transcended the stage and his foray into the big screen earned him the respect and admiration of audiences and critics specializing in every role he took on. Films like El hombre de Maisinicú (Manuel Pérez Paredes, 1973), In a certain way (Sara Gómez, 1974), El brigadista (Octavio Cortázar, 1977), Se permuta (Juan Carlos Tabío, 1984), En tres y dos (Rolando Díaz, 1985), Baraguá (José Massip, 1986), The useless death of my partner Manolo (Julio García Espinosa, 1990), Between cyclones (Enrique Colina, 2002) and The work of the century (Carlos M. Quintela, 2015)), bear the imprint of Mario Balmaseda. (Cubarte Web Portal) More from this section …







