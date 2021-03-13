Hollywood man wants Bodycam footage released after 2019 arrest





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. A black Hollywood man who sued the city of Los Angeles for alleged racial profiling and mistaken identity during a 2019 arrest now wants police to release body camera footage of the incident to the public, his lawyer said.

Antone Austin sued the city in 2020 in connection with an arrest on May 24, 2019, outside his home on Fountain Avenue. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from the city and 10 unnamed officers for excessive force and civil rights violations during the arrest of Austin and his girlfriend, Michelle Michlewicz. Faisal Gill, the couple’s attorney, plans to argue before a judge on March 30 for the disclosure of body camera footage of the incident, which was sealed under a protective order. This will show that Austin acted calmly throughout the incident and that the officers were the attackers, he said.

The Los Angeles Police Department declined to comment, saying it did not comment on the pending court cases. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said in a court filing that the lawsuit was without merit and should be dismissed.

Austin was putting away his trash outside his home when agents from the Hollywood Division of the LAPD placed him under arrest without warning, according to the lawsuit. A neighbor had called 911 earlier to report that an ex-boyfriend was harassing her. Austin tried to explain to the police that he had nothing to do with the call, but “the police then began to apply excessive force … in an attempt to restrain him despite [his] compliance actions ”, alleged the lawsuit.

The neighbor who called 911 told the police they didn’t have the right guy, and Michlewicz also came to the scene to ask the police to release him. The trial said Michelwicz was pushed after placing his hand on an officer, asking him to stop the arrest. Austin and Michlewicz were then placed under arrest. They were released the next day.

The city attorney’s office in a court file blamed the couple for the incident and argued officers were immune from prosecution. Gill said her clients should not have been arrested because the woman who called 911 did not give a description of her ex-boyfriend or give an address. He said Austin was targeted because he was black. “[The police] “They never went to him to talk about the call or asked him questions,” said Gill. “They got out of the car in a very aggressive manner, ran towards my guy and stopped him.” He added that formal charges against Austin and Michlewicz had been pending for two years and that he had not received a reason from authorities. Jasmyne Cannick, partner of Austin and Michlewicz, shared a copy of the 911 call online. A woman can be heard telling an operator her ex-boyfriend was down the street, telling him he was next to a Fat Sal’s sandwich shop rather than providing an exact address. The call ends when the woman tells the operator that she is going directly to a police station. Police eventually found the ex-boyfriend, who ended up being white and shorter than Austin, according to Gill.

