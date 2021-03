Call of Duty: Warzone streamers suspended for cheating after Mara actor called them

Update: Following accusations of cheating alongside Sarah “Icy Vixen” Belles, BeardedBanger’s Twitch channel has also been suspended. The original story follows below. Original story: Pair of Call of Duty: Warzone streamers accused of cheating after Alex zedra, Warzone streamer and actor behind the game’s operator Mara, spotted some suspicious gameplay while hosting one of their channels. One of the streamers in question has already been suspended from Twitch while the other has apparently deleted his archived videos. Warzone streamer Sarah “Icy Vixen” Belles received a channel suspension today after Vedra tagged Twitch in a tweet showing a clip from the Belles stream that raised a few eyebrows. In the clip, you can watch her follow an enemy she has yet to see through a mound of dirt, despite the lack of pings near her teammates suggesting the enemy is there. Hey @Twitch I organized a streamer hack during a tournament … I just thought you should know. IcyVixen and BeardedBanger. pic.twitter.com/ZQgEpAgYeMMarch 12, 2021 Find out more Until today, Belles has been broadcasting alongside its partner BeardedBanger, who has amassed 40,000 subscribers and claims to have only started broadcasting for 11 days. After defending Belles in a clip too shared by Zedra, it didn’t take long for BeardedBanger’s clips to come under a similar scrutiny. Both men have both been accused of using an aimbot and wallhacks in the game and both have denied the allegations. As of this writing, only Belles has seen disciplinary action from Twitch. It’s also unclear if their in-game accounts have been flagged or banned. Today, BeardedBanger seems purge its channel of all archived videos. I couldn’t watch his streams myself because of it, but the Warzone cheat watchdog BadBoy Beaman analyzed a number of BeardedBanger clips in his own video before they were deleted. The moments highlighted by Beaman are, admittedly, very overwhelming. Beaman also uploaded a similar video featuring clips from the Belles chain before it was suspended. I’ve seen my own share of Warzone cheaters in action and to my eyes that’s exactly what aimbotting and wallhacking looks like. The way their two cursors move towards targets and maintain a lock on the heads would require a superhuman level of precision that even professional players can’t match. In other words, the couple are cheating or should be signed into professional CoD teams ASAP. It hasn’t been the best week for Warzone hack as the game celebrates its one-year anniversary. Yesterday we shared a potential new hack that allows players to complete matches instantly. thank you, Dexter.







