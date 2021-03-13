Hollywood loses $ 10 billion by dumping black creators





A McKinsey study found that Hollywood loses $ 10 billion due to racial prejudice.

Black-led projects often receive less funding, but report “higher relative returns.”

The study found that from 2015 to 2019, 11% of leads / co-leads in films were represented by a black person.

See more stories on the Insider business page. A recent study conducted by consulting firm McKinsey revealed that Hollywood could see an increase in annual revenues of $ 10 billion, which would push revenues to more than $ 150 billion each year, if the industry tackles inequality racialities that persist in film and television. The McKinsey study found that “fewer black-led stories are told, and when they are, these projects have been consistently underfunded and undervalued, although they often report higher relative returns than they are. other properties ”. For many black creatives in Hollywood, there is an ongoing struggle that persists when it comes to being represented equally on screen and behind the camera. The McKinsey study found that between 2015 and 2019, only 11% of leads / co-leads in films were represented by black people. Compared to 89% of these roles represented by other races. There are “financial and social barriers, as well as racial prejudices” that contribute to persistent disparities, McKinsey found, with economic inequality being one of the main reasons for the low representation of blacks in Hollywood. According to McKinsey, black families in the United States typically earn $ 150,000 less than the median income of white families. “The result: low or no pay immediately excludes many black Americans from Hollywood,” the study said. These prejudices and inequalities affect black people who seek leadership and leadership roles in the television and film industry, not just those on screen or behind the camera. “I was one of the few and certainly a few black women in that time, let alone leadership, so there was no one to look up to,” a black agent told McKinsey. “You learn not to take up too much space and to speak only when you have something important to say. But then the peers and the others behind you are promoted before you even when you bring more. ” Black creatives in the TV and film industry have shifted their talents in recent years from traditional network TV to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Producer Shonda Rhimes reportedly ended her $ 10 million contract with ABC in 2018 to sign a four-year deal with Netflix, estimated to be worth $ 150 million. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay signed a deal with Netflix in the same year for an estimated $ 100 million, The Guardian reported. Despite the influx of black creators, Netflix still struggles with on-screen and off-screen diversity, although it has made strides. In Netflix’s first Diversity and Inclusion Study, released in February, the company found that the percentage of underrepresented leads / co-leads globally increased from 26.4% in 2018 to 37.3% in 2019. The study also found that black women made up only 6.2% of the 23.6% of female directors in company projects. And the lack of diversity goes beyond production companies. Ahead of this year’s Golden Globe Awards, the Los Angeles Times published a damning report about the diversity of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the body which determines the nominees for the program. In addition to HFPA’s lack of diversity, pricing has also come under scrutiny for overlooking black led movies and tv projects, such as Michaela Cole’s “I May Destroy You”, the Amazon original “One Night In Miami” and “Judas and The Black Messiah”. The Netflix Original “Emily in Paris”, widely criticized by critics, won two Golden Globe nominations. The Times reported that members of the HFPA were airlifted to Paris by the show’s producers before he was considered for the nomination.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos