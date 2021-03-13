What to watch this weekend: The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on CBS





Return Dr Oakley, Yukon Veterinarian (Nat Geo Wildat8) Season 9. Sunday registrations Bless the harts (Foxat7:30) Jenny and Wayne want Betty to find a job, and Violet and David try to make a new friend. Batwoman (CWat8) As Ryans’ condition worsens, she realizes that the opportunity to avenge her mother eludes her. American Idol (ABCat8) The final auditions in Los Angeles, San Diego and Ojai, California. American gods (Starzat8) An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful deity. Champions tournament (Foodat8) Guy Fieri welcomes four of the best chefs in the East to compete for the eighth seed in the East segment of the main tournament. The simpsons (Foxat8) Homer has been trying to reunite his favorite band since he was a kid, but director JJ Abrams does it first. The big North (Foxat8:30) Judy asks her crush to attend an important school dance and a brother of Beefs visits her. When the heart calls you (Hallmarkat9) Nathan questions his actions as a new family moves to Hope Valley. The walking dead (AMCat9) Gabriel and Aaron search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria, with the help of the Maggies map. Stanley Tucci: in search of Italy (CNNat9) The actor heads to his old Tuscan home for a wine bar crawl and more. Shameless (Showtimeat9) Frank and Liam go head-to-head to rename the college. Men in kilts (Starzat9) Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explore Scotland, delving into its culture and history. Charm (CWat9) Harry and Macy try to solve the mystery of an ancient magical artifact. Meanwhile, Mel helps Abby and Maggie takes care of the sabotage.

Bobs Burgers (Foxat9) Linda and Tina go to the shoe store and accidentally leave Gene at home alone. Bob, Louise and Teddy buy restaurant equipment from a stranger.

Allen vs. Farrow (HBOat9) Dylan and his family are trying to heal after the 1993 custody battle. Family guy (Foxat9: 30) Stewie gets a mail order bride, and Peter and Chris become addicted to the free breakfast buffets at the hotel. Good girls (NBCat10) Beth hesitates after a customer approaches Dean to sell merchandise. Stan and Rubys ‘guilt worsens when donor Saras’ family returns. Sisters wives (TLCat10) The pandemic turns out to be a struggle for Kody and his wives. Special offers 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBSat8) The biggest musical night is postponed from January. Trevor Noah’s hosts (pictured). Marilyn, misunderstood (Reelzat8) The story of the ambitious pioneer and actress often overlooked in the world. Movies Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to cheat a scam (HMMat8) When one of Aida Teagardens’ real estate clients is found dead, her detective daughter, Aurora leaves with her fiancé, Nick, to solve the murder.

