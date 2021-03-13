A Look Behind the Masks, Precautions at Pandemic Grammys | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) I covered the Grammy Awards for The Associated Press for 15 years. But this strange year looks like the first time.

Built around performances, full of song and scream, and with the biggest accolade of all awards, the Grammys look especially out of place for a world still in the coronavirus pandemic. But organizers are taking extraordinary steps to achieve this, and the PA was one of the few media outlets invited inside during preparations, provided our reporters have carried out constant COVID-19 testing and observe many other restrictions. on the hyper-cautious stage. .

For almost all of my years as an AP video reporter doing interviews on the festive Grammys red carpet, they were held at Staples Center, a place where the Los Angeles Lakers play basketball and music’s biggest superstars perform. concerts.

This year there is no red carpet outside and the ceremony is being held next door at the Los Angeles Convention Center, a location where the upcoming program includes the Bride World Bridal Show & Expo and the annual reunion of the American Academy of Otolaryngology’s Head & Neck Surgery.

It’s not all about the glitz in show business, although it does mean to me as the place where I took the oath to become an American citizen in 1996. And its multiple cavernous rooms and spacious aisles are well suited for organizing a pandemic spectacle.

These hallways and aisles are so eerily quiet and empty when you walk through them, unlike the busy and hectic scene you usually see in the lead-up to the Grammys, that it’s hard to believe we’re only a few days away. from the Sunday broadcast. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will feature performances by Cardi B, BTS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa.

You know it’s really different, but it’s been fun just being in a bubble with my team and my dancers and really just getting ready for the night, Lipa told me as she stood inside the convention center in a spaced backstage interview and photo area which is the only red carpet we have this year.. I just really think about the performance and I’m so excited and grateful to be on that stage again.

Many cautious artists have remained private and avoided the media zone, even with its strict antiviral protocols. The AP workspace is adorned with tall, thick black curtains, and they constantly fill us with masks and hand sanitizer. Dropping your mask, even for a moment, will result in a reprimand from security, and we cannot bring our own food or water.

We need to keep our distance from the musicians we interview, who are the only people allowed to be maskless, just long enough to be interviewed. Some people ask that we also wear plastic face shields.

My cameraman uses a six foot boom microphone to keep his distance.

In a separate, cordoned off area of ​​the larger center hall, performers who would normally be crammed together on the Staples Center stage amid a writhing crowd instead use four separate stages facing each other for performers to perform. together can stay apart, with virtually no audience.

Outside the sprawling building, carpenters and technicians have constructed the stages that will be a hub for the Sunday awards.

Safety and identification protocol at the Grammys has always been very strict, but they have never previously involved mouth swabs and thermometers. By the start of Sunday’s show, I will have had five COVID-19 tests in 11 days. When we get a negative result (fingers crossed) we get proof to enter, but our temperature is still taken daily before entering.

During a typical Grammys week, I’d be all over town covering the crowded events that are part of the ritual, like the annual Clive Davis gala.

Anthony Hamilton, who stars with Roddy Ricch and DaBaby on the telecast, told me it was almost like Mardi Gras in Los Angeles during the Grammy days.

I’m used to everyone being here at the same time, he said as we were almost alone in the interview space, a room full of people, all your peers, all the musicians you always wanted to see in the music, in the media room and running around people at the mall, running around with all the different fashion houses and just having a good time, a big party.

AP photographer Christopher Pizzello, and AP Entertainment writers Andrew Dalton and Jonathan Landrum Jr., contributed to this report.