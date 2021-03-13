TV Tonight: The Billie Holiday Story | TV and radio





Billie: Finding Billie Holiday 9.45 p.m., BBC Two Director James Erskine presents this detailed and compelling documentary retracing the tumultuous life of jazz singer Billie Holiday, based on hundreds of hours of interviews conducted by author Linda Lipnack Kuehl in the 1970s as a search for a biography unfinished. The story of a screenwriter in an uncompromising search for a remarkable life story and its subjects, illustrated by newly colorful images of the singers’ performances giving it vivid life on screen. Ammar Kalia Gordon Ramsays Bank Balance for Red Nose Day 6 p.m., BBC One The quickfire quiz, which consists of stacking precious ingots on a wobbly game board, receives a special charity. If haughty host Ramsay is used to civilian candidates relying on him, it will likely go out the window as his cheeky pal Gino DAcampo participates with his son Luciano. Virtue Graeme Victim 8:20 p.m., BBC One A factory explosion opens up a lot of staff problems, and the fallout threatens to postpone Connies’ meal plans. Fenisha, a struggling new mom, also hangs out in the department, desperate to return to work, but ultimately admits the real problem. Meanwhile, Faith decides to confront Lev. Hannah verdier When the Spencers met the monarchy 9 p.m., Canal 5 When the Spencers met the monarchy. Photograph: STV / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ recent interview with Oprah, which saw Harry bring up the subject of the media’s response to his mother’s death, this doc is bringing the talking heads together to examine the family fallout from the marriage of Dianas with Prince Charles. IF Man in Room 301 9 p.m., BBC Four Fence of the loaded and brooding Finnish thriller double bill about a family haunted by the murder of their two-year-old son. Mikko (Andrei Aln) searches for Kalle and Leo who he actually believes to be Elias before a jaw-dropping finale ensues where nothing is quite what it seems. Hannah j davies Blitzed: The Story of the Blitz Children of the 80s 9 p.m., Sky Arts This entertaining documentary traces the legacy of the London Blitzed Club, a tiny arthouse venue that came to define the sound of the ’80s, providing a home for the influential first performances of Boy George and the Culture Club at the Spandau Ballet , Ultravox and Sade. IF Choice of film Whiplash. Photograph: AF Archive / Alamy Stock Photo Whiplash 11:20 PM BBC Two No pain, no gain is the mantra of fierce music teacher Mr. Fletcher (JK Simmons), who takes young drummer Andrew (Miles Teller) under his steel wing in a film that firmly rocks the benevolent mentor film on his head. The syncope does not matter; it’s all about subjugation and humiliation. Paul Howlett Live Sport Football Championship: Luton Town v Swansea City 12pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Kenilworth Road Clash. Premier League Football: Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion 2:30 p.m., Sky Sports Main Event. Followed by Everton v Burnley at 5 p.m. Premier League Football: Fulham v Manchester City 7:30 p.m., BT Sport 1. Live from Craven Cottage.

