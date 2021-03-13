Tim Burgess working on solo LP | Entertainment





Tim Burgess records a new solo album. The 53-year-old singer has been busy during the COVID-19 lockdown which hosted the #TimsTwitterListeningParty parties, which saw music stars such as Sir Paul McCartney, Iron Maiden, Liam Gallagher and Spandau Ballets Gary Kemp answer questions fans on the social networks site while listening to their albums. But Tim isn’t just happy to be a social media sensation and has been busy writing tracks for another album and he’s been busy recording his new songs at Rockfield Studios in Wales. Reversing his new project on the Rockonteurs podcast, he said: I’ve been to Rockfield in Wales all wearing masks and that. I’m doing a solo record. I am with two others, they are both engineers and producers. One is more electronic and the other plays the drums, it’s a nice combination. I have quite a few songs. I do them all on voice memos really, on my phone. Sometimes I’ll use a drum beat from a YouTube tutorial just to keep me in time. I just write at home and try to do it everyday and see what really stands out. But Tim assured Charlatans fans they weren’t done and said as soon as the lockdowns lifted they would all meet up and start working on another album, their first since 2017, Different Days. Admitting that he wanted to stay busy on a solo project before the One To Another band got together again, he said: The Charlatans are a whole different thing. We all get together and put things, unfinished things, together and see if it works. With my stuff, I write the songs and then I try to find the best way for people to listen to them. In this situation (COVID), it’s easier than registering them than waiting for the group. The group will meet very quickly, as soon as the lockdown is over. I think we’ve always tried to be open with what Charlatans can look like, which would be amazing if we all found out together; the audience to know what kind of sound was going to produce, the band to know what kind of sound was going to produce. We don’t know and that’s the right thing.

