



Image source: INSTAGRAM / ALIABHATT, SUNNYLEONE Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone: Bollywood Celebrities Who Chose To Adopt Rather Than Buy Pets Dropping the idea of ​​spending a huge sum on purebred pets, several Bollywood celebrities are offering shelter to stray animals in their homes. Here is a list of some names in Bollywood who have embraced the policy: John abraham John, who is an avid animal lover, adopted a stray dog ​​in 2016 and named her Bailey. Just like her pet, Bailey is also an Instagram star and has an account on the photo-sharing site, which is called Bailey & Sia, (Bailey’s puppy) Abraham. John is said to have adopted the three-month-old puppy, who was rescued from the streets by an animal adoption agency. Alia bhatt Alia is a cat lover. She had three cats – Edward, Sheeba and Juniper. Of these, Sheeba passed away in January. The actress and her mother Soni Razdan even mourned the death of their four-legged friend on social networks. Madhuri Dixit Nene Madhuri adopted a stray puppy and named him Carmelo Nene in 2019. She adopted him on her son Arin’s birthday. It was not the actress’ first time adopting a stray animal. Her dog Riya was also adopted. In 2013, she saved seven puppies on the set of a reality TV show. Raveena tandon Raveena has always expressed her mind against cruelty to animals. She adopted a cat and named it Puma. The adoption story is very interesting, as Raveena tweeted a video of the cat that went under her car in 2019 but survived. The actress then adopted the animal. Sood at the end Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood and his son Ayaan adopted a stray dog ​​in March and named him Naruto. He made the announcement on social media, with a photo of his son holding the new family member. He shared that his son adopted “this stray puppy who was all alone in the streets of Alibaug”. Sunny leone Sunny, a dog enthusiast, adopted Lilu, an independent dog from an animal shelter five years ago. Kapil sharma Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma adopted a Zanjeer Labrador in 2014 while doing “Comedy Nights With Kapil”. There are reports that he brought Zanjeer home after the animal was abandoned. Kapil met Zanjeer at his friend’s house, whose wife ran an NGO, and also took care of the abandoned animals. Zanjeer died in 2018.







