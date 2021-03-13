Demi Lovato says her failed relationship with Max Ehrich helped her realize her sexuality

American singer Demi Lovato recently revealed that her short-lived engagement with actor Max Ehrich has helped her understand her sexuality. They started dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement in July. However, by September, their engagement was canceled.

Demi Lovato on her failed engagement with Max Ehrich

In his interview withE! News, Demi Lovato said: “When I started to get older I started to realize how weird I really am.” She added that she was engaged to a man last year and when it didn’t work out she thought it was a huge sign. She thought she was going to spend her life with someone. But now that she wasn’t going to do it, she felt a sense of relief to be able to live her truth.

Previously, Demi Lovato was with actor Wilmer Valderrama. The couple broke up in 2016. In the interview, she explained that she gave herself time before publicly adding more tags to further define herself. She said she knows who and what she is, but is only waiting for a specific timeline to come out into the world as who she is. She said, “I am following the timeline of my healers, and I use that time to really study and learn about my journey and what I am preparing to do.

She further explained that things felt “good” when she had a romantic encounter with a woman. She said she hooked up with a girl and realized that she liked it a lot more, that she felt better, that she felt good.

This is apparently not the first time Demi has mentioned her fluidity. In the April 2018 issue of InStyle, she said that love can be found “in any gender.” In July 2020, she called herself “queer” in an Instagram tribute to her ending. Joy co-starring Naya Rivera.

Learn more about Demi Lovato’s relationships

Demi Lovatodated singer Alex DeLeon in 2008. She later dated singer Trace Cyrus in 2009, followed by her outing. Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas in 2010. After Wilmer Valderrama, she was with UFC athlete Luke Rockhold. She later dated another UFC athlete, Guilherme Bomba Vasconcelos. In 2018, she dated designer Henry Levy until March 2019 and was with model Austin Wilson for a few months. On July 23, 2020, she announced her engagement to Max Ehrich.