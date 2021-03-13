The American actor who quotes the Gita: How Alexx ONell lands in Indian cinema





The actor, who was recently seen in the Hindi horror comedy Roohi, discusses his connection to the films



Alexx ONell is not a huge fan of horror movies. The ring was terrifying and The Blair Witch Project bothered me, he said, they were sticking to my head so much it bothered me. This is the reason why he loves the take Indian cinema gives to the horror genre, adding a dose of humor to it and making it a horror comedy. Isn’t that wonderful, he says, on a phone call from Mumbai, it’s a nice mix as it opens up the scary moments of the horror genre while diluting the terrifying storylines and opening it up to people like me who are not fans of the genre. Alexx is very happy to have bagged a project in the horror comedy genre, in the recently released Hindi film. Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Jhanvi Kapoor. In the film, he plays an American documentary maker who visits a small village to document an ancient custom. He is confused and lost, but what is happening in the village is gold for him since he is a photojournalist. So he clings to his camera all the time. Roohi is the latest addition to Alexx’s colorful filmography, which includes not only films from other Indian languages, but web series as well. I see more incredible roles for someone like me, says the actor, who was also part of the critically acclaimed Hindi web series, Aarya, Previously it was very difficult for people outside India to understand my work. Slowly, thanks to OTT platforms, this is changing. It’s wonderful for actors like me that OTT makes our work accessible to people all over the world. Meeting with cinema Alexx is originally from Connecticut in the United States and was a part of the regional theater and musicals there, but it was a chance visit to India that changed his life. I was an actor-musician and did regional theater in the United States. I was traveling to India for something totally unrelated, and I was called for a model number, he recalls. Modeling led to commercials and then it led to movies. Although he made his debut with Amitabh Bachchan-star Cheeni Kum, his first major production was in the 2010 Tamil film, Madrassapatinnam, with Arya and Amy Jackson. South Indian cinema has taken a massive place on the world stage … you don’t need to look any further Baahubali proof. I am also proud of Madraspattinam and Urumi like i am from any of my bollywood movies. My association with these projects made me realize how South Indian filmmakers put together a cast not based on where they live but based on the characters they envisioned, says Alexx, who recently filmed a cameo starring Alia Bhatt in director SS Rajamoulis RRR. The Sanskrit Connection Alexx hopes to pursue his double passion: acting and music. He recently kicked off his music career with the single Still On My Mind, the video of which starred actress Shama Sikander. Subsequently, based on his work in Aarya, Alexx released his version of A Bhagavad Gita Song, a piece he composed and sang entirely in Sanskrit! I had to study and memorize slokas of [Bhagavad] Gita for my role in Aarya. These worms continued to dance in my head, and I had to compose something with. He chose the folk-rock style for the composition, for which he corded singer-songwriter Delraaz Bunshah. Whenever I was tired or traveling, these verses were always in me that I felt compelled to put them to music in my own style. I really connected with all of the Gita posts. Krishna is basically telling Arjuna that there is no shame in defeat, but there is shame in giving up. Failure can come and go, but giving up is not an option. It really appealed to me, says the actor, whose upcoming projects include Bhoot Police and bengali film Golandaaj.

