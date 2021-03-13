Lili Reinhart to star in Netflix drama ‘Plus / Minus’ from director of ‘Rafiki’ (exclusive)





13:14 PST 03/12/2021



by



Mia Galuppo



Wanuri Kahiu will direct Bryan’s feature film Unkeless and Eric Newman’s Screen Arcade.

Lili Reinhart has put together her next feature film project with Netflix. Reinhart to star in dual-timeline drama More / Minus with Wanuri Kahiu, who was the originator of popular Kenyan romance Friend, set to direct. Reinhart will play Natalie, whose life on the eve of her college graduation diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she gets pregnant and has to navigate motherhood as a young adult in her hometown of Texas. , the other in which she moved to Los Angeles. to continue his career. During the two trips throughout her 20s, Natalie experiences a life-changing love, devastating grief and rediscovers herself. April Prosser is behind the script. Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman to Produce, After Recently Releasing Sci-Fi FeatureProject power Jessica Malanaphy will also produce, along with Screen Arcade’s Alyssa Rodrigues and Reinhart, the executive production. Reinhart, replaced by UTA, Anonymous Content and Peikoff Mahan, first played the role of Betty Cooper in the popular CW series Riverdale. Her first major studio film wasScammers, where she starred alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, and followed up with a starring role in Amazon romanceChemical hearts, which she also produced by management. Prosser, replaced by Kaplan Perrone and Ziffren Brittenham, is behind the blacklist scripts The one that got away and One more who are now both installed at Amazon, where she currently writes The art of the French kiss. Kahiu is replaced by CAA, Gotham Group and Sloane Offer.







